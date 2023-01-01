Saints vs. Eagles Live Game Thread
New Orleans has to win against Philadelphia, and there's no other outcome that will benefit them in Week 17.
Week 17 sees the Saints (6-9) in Philly to take on the Eagles (13-2) in a must-win game for New Orleans. Should they lose, they're out of playoff contention. They can also get eliminated if Tampa and Washington both win today or a crazy three-way scenario with Tampa, Detroit, and Green Bay all winning, because a Wild Card spot is technically still in play. Stay up-to-date with all the action with our weekly game thread.
Game Updates
Scoring
Nothing, yet.
Big Saints Plays
Nothing, yet.
Saints-Eagles Coverage From the Week
- Saints Inactives List: Week 17
- The Bayou Blitz Pre-Game Show: Saints vs. Eagles| Week 17
- Report: Saints Starters Return From Injuries, Expected to Play Against Eagles
- Saints Running Game Needs to Bully Physical Eagles Defense
- Saints Pass Defense Must Shut Down Big-Play Eagles Attack
- Saints Elevate Two Players for Week 17 Eagles Matchup
- Saints Fantasy Football: Start'em or Sit'em - Week 17
- Saints X-Factors vs Eagles | Week 17
- Saints Final Injury Report for Week 17
- Saints Run Defense Must Withstand Eagles Onslaught for Upset
- Saints Passing Attack Needs Production Against Formidable Eagles Defense
- Saints vs. Eagles: What to Watch For
- NFL Top-5 Power Rankings | Week 17
- Saints Updated Playoff Scenarios - Week 17