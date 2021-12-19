Saints Inactives List Against Bucs: Week 15

Publish date:
Saints Inactives List: Week 15
Sunday night's Saints inactives for Week 15's matchup against the Buccaneers.
Kickoff is right around the corner, and we take a look at the inactives list for the Saints ahead of their Sunday Night Football meeting with the Buccaneers. Here's how Week 15 shapes up for New Orleans.
- WR Kenny Stills
- QB Ian Book
- DB Ken Crawley
- LB Kaden Elliss (hamstring)
- LT Terron Armstead (knee)
- RT Ryan Ramczyk (knee)
The Saints ruled out Ramczyk and Armstead on their final injury report, while moving Garrett Griffin (hamstring) to injured reserve. Lil'Jordan Humphrey and Kaden Elliss were both questionable entering the game due to hamstring injuries, but Humphrey is back in the lineup.
Meanwhile, the Saints elevated Easop Winston Jr. and Forrest Lamp from the practice squad, and signed James Carpenter to the active roster.
As always, be sure to check out our Pregame Report while you wait for kickoff.
