Saints Run Defense vs. Broncos Run Offense

A preview the New Orleans Saints run defense vs. the Denver Broncos running game ahead of the Saints visit on Sunday in Denver.

The New Orleans Saints have been on a defensive roll since their bye week. They've held four of their last five opponents under 300 yards of total offense, giving up just one touchdown in their last three games and forcing 7 turnovers in the previous three contests. New Orleans ranks 3rd in total defense, allowing only 300 yards per game. Their rise in total defensive rankings has been because of improved play from their secondary against the pass. Still, the team has been stout against the run all season.

Sep 13, 2020; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; New Orleans Saints defensive end Cameron Jordan (94) and linebacker Alex Anzalone (47) and safety C.J. Gardner-Johnson (22) tackle Tampa Bay Buccaneers running back Ronald Jones II (27) during the second half at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome. Mandatory Credit: Derick E. Hingle-USA TODAY

The 8-2 Saints enter this Sunday's road game against the 4-6 Denver Broncos with the league's 2nd ranked run defense. They've allowed only 74.3 yards per game on the ground and a mere 3.3 yards per carry. Their last five opponents have failed to rush for 100 yards against them, and they've held eight of ten opponents under 100 yards on the ground.

2020 is the third consecutive season the Saints have had a top-five run defense. It has been 53 games since an opposing runner has gained over 100 yards against the New Orleans defense.

They’ll take on a Denver offense that averages 20.6 points per outing and ranks 22nd in total offense with an output of 347 yards per game. Denver's rush offense ranks 15th, averaging 4.4 yards per carry and 115 yards per game. The Broncos have a talented 1-2 punch at running back with Pro Bowlers Melvin Gordon and Phillip Lindsay.

Nov 22, 2020; Denver, Colorado, USA; Denver Broncos running back Melvin Gordon III (25) runs the ball against Miami Dolphins cornerback Byron Jones (24) in the fourth quarter at Empower Field at Mile High. Mandatory Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-USA TODAY

Gordon has one 100-Yd game this season and is the team’s leading rusher with 523 yards and six touchdowns in nine games played, averaging 4.3 yards per carry. Lindsay has missed three games but averages 5.4 per attempt and has 394 yards rushing and a score. Gordon is the bigger of the two backs and is used more often near the goal line, but both players have good power between the tackles and dangerous open-field ability.

The Broncos rank just 27th in 3rd down offense, converting 38% of their chances, and 29th in the red-zone offense. Their offensive line has struggled with continuity, injuries, and inconsistent performances most of the year but has played better in recent weeks. In Week 11, they recorded a season-high 189 rushing yards in a victory over the Miami Dolphins last week.

Nov 1, 2020; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Chicago Bears running back David Montgomery (32) runs with the ball with New Orleans Saints defensive tackle Malcom Brown (90) defending during the second half at Soldier Field. Mandatory Credit: Dennis Wierzbicki-USA TODAY

The Saints' dominance against the run starts up front, where they control the line of scrimmage with a talented defensive line. They have 57 tackles for loss this season, 46 of them from their front seven. Despite the absence of Sheldon Rankins with a knee injury, New Orleans has a deep corps of defensive tackles that take over the point of attack inside.

Fifth-year DT David Onyemata has emerged into a star, transforming from a raw athletic project into an every-down force as a defensive lineman. Veteran DT Malcom Brown is one of the league's best run stoppers at the position.

Two undrafted players have helped make up for losing Rankins in the middle. Second-year DT Shy Tuttle and rookie UDFA Malcolm Roach have done a magnificent job defending the run and have made the team's defensive tackle position the deepest in the league. The group gets outstanding penetration into opposing backfields to blow up running plays and has the athleticism to get outside and cut down a runner on the edge.

Defensive ends Cameron Jordan, Marcus Davenport, and Trey Hendrickson are best known for their pass-rushing skills, but all three are solid run defenders who hold up well along the edge. The New Orleans defensive backs swarm to the ball like few other secondaries in the league. Safeties Chauncey Gardner-Johnson and Malcolm Jenkins are terrific in the tackle box and have made some big stops in opposing backfields.

Nov 15, 2020; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; New Orleans Saints linebacker Demario Davis (56) hits San Francisco 49ers running back JaMycal Hasty (38) during the second half at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome. Mandatory Credit: Derick E. Hingle-USA TODAY

Standout play upfront allows the team's linebackers to open lanes into the backfield. Linebacker Demario Davis is having another All-Pro campaign and leads New Orleans with 66 tackles, including 8 for loss. Davis is one of the league's best sideline-to-sideline defenders. Also, he has elite play recognition that allows to routinely stuff ball carriers in their tracks.

Fellow linebacker Kwon Alexander has played just two games with the Saints after being acquired in a trade with San Francisco but is another terrific athlete at the position. Alex Anzalone is quietly having a good year and gives New Orleans the most athletic trio of linebackers they've had in almost twenty years.

A Denver offense that has struggled to put points on the board must establish balance against a Saints defense that will bring heavy pressure on quarterback Drew Lock. The Broncos have rushed for over 100 yards in eight of ten games but have averaged 137 on the ground in their four wins and just 99.8 in six losses.

An effective rushing attack will not only protect their second-year quarterback but also reduce the pressure on an inconsistent offensive line that has struggled in pass protection.

Sep 21, 2020; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) is tackled by New Orleans Saints defensive tackle Malcom Brown (90) during the first quarter of a NFL game at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

The Saints have held each of their last five opponents under 100 yards on the ground, allowing just 48.4 yards per game during that span. The talented tandem of Ingram and Lindsay will test them, but this has been an elite run defense for three seasons.

For New Orleans to record their eighth straight win, the defense will again have to stifle the run and unleash their pass rush on Denver QB Drew Lock.