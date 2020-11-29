Saints News:  Saints fined $500K, lose 7th Round Draft Pick for "Maskless" Celebration

A report has the NFL penalizing the New Orleans Saints for a maskless locker-room celebration after defeating Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Bucs 38-3 in Week 9.

Adam Schefter reports the National Football League will fine the New Orleans Saints $500K and take away a 7th round draft pick for their well-publicized "maskless" celebration after defeating the Tampa Bay Buccaneers 38-3 in Week 9.

The video of the postgame locker room celebration in Tampa features Demario Davis, players, and even Sean Payton dancing in the postgame celebration. The challenge for the NFL is the fact other teams have recorded maskless celebrations after wins.

The Saints organization may consider appealing the NFL's penalties. NFL fans and players have referred to the league as the "No Fun League" for past excessive fines. EVP/GM Mickey Loomis, Sean Payton, and several team players were suspended and penalized by NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell in 2012 for alleged involvement in the Bounty Gate scandal.

Tennessee Titans, hit by multiple COVID-19 cases, posted postgame a "maskless celebration," but the NFL has not yet fined or levied punishment on the organization.

We will have more information regarding the loss of the draft picks. And if the New Orleans Saints will appeal the decision by the National Football League.