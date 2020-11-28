Saints Pass Defense vs. Broncos Pass Offense

The 8-2 New Orleans Saints return to action this Sunday, going on the road to face the 4-6 Denver Broncos. New Orleans owns the NFL's 3rd ranked defense and has been playing at an elite level on that side of the ball over the last month. They've allowed just one touchdown over the last three games and have forced 7 turnovers over that span.

The Saints have been one of the league's top run defenses over the last three years, ranking second in the NFL against the run this season. It has been the team's pass defense over the last few games that have taken this unit to a different level.

Nov 1, 2020; Chicago, Illinois, USA; New Orleans Saints outside linebacker Demario Davis (56) sacks Chicago Bears quarterback Nick Foles (9) during the third quarter at Soldier Field. Mandatory Credit: Mike Dinovo-USA TODAY Sports

The Saints rank 11th in pass defense, allowing an average of 228 yards per game. Opposing quarterbacks have completed 64% of their attempts against them, throwing for 20 touchdowns passes. New Orleans has intercepted 11 passes, but 8 of those have come in the last four weeks, where they've also sacked opposing passers 18 times. Over the last three games, the Saints have limited opposing quarterbacks to just 57.5% completion percentage and 205 net yards passing per game while intercepting them 7 times and recording 13 sacks.

The Saints look to record their eighth straight victory against a Broncos team with the league's 22nd ranked offense that averages 347 yards and 20.6 points per game. Their 21st ranked passing attack averages 232 yards per outing, but only four teams have fewer than their 12 touchdown passes, and their 17 interceptions thrown are the most in the NFL. The Broncos have scored 30 or more points just twice in ten games this season and have scored 30 points only eight times in their last 93 contests.

Nov 22, 2020; Denver, Colorado, USA; Denver Broncos quarterback Drew Lock (3) takes a snap in the second quarter against the Miami Dolphins at Empower Field at Mile High. Mandatory Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-USA TODAY

Second-year quarterback Drew Lock has had some struggles this season after going 4-1 as a starter in his rookie year. Lock has missed three games with injury, but completed just 55.6% of his passes for 250 yards per game with 7 touchdowns and 11 interceptions. Denver has fallen behind early in several games this year, forcing them to abandon their running game and putting extra pressure on their young quarterback.

The Broncos have also not protected their signal callers well, allowing 23 sacks from an offensive line that has had little continuity or consistency over the last few seasons. Tackle Garett Bolles and guard Dalton Risner are finally living up to the expectations of being top draft picks on the left side, and rookie center Lloyd Cushenberry has shown potential, but the Broncos have struggled with pass protection on their right side.

Lock lost a Pro Bowl wideout early in the year because of a season-ending injury to Courtland Sutton, but the Broncos still have a talented group of pass catchers. Rookie 1st round choice Jerry Jeudy is the most heavily targeted receiver, pulling in just 37 receptions out of 77 targets for a team-high 589 yards and 2 touchdowns. Fellow rookie KJ Hamler, a 2nd round pick, has caught 25 of his 44 targets for 275 yards and a score.

DaeSean Hamilton is a solid possession receiver, but unheralded third-year WR Tim Patrick has become one of Lock's favorite targets. Patrick has a career-high 36 receptions for 563 yards and 3 scores. Denver has four 100-Yd games from their receivers this season. Three belong to Patrick, with the other courtesy of Jeudy.

Nov 8, 2020; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Denver Broncos wide receiver Jerry Jeudy (10) catches a long pass behind Atlanta Falcons cornerback Kendall Sheffield (20) during the second half at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY

The Broncos have a downfield passing attack and don't use their running backs as receivers much, but second-year tight end Noah Fant has turned into a valuable weapon. The 20th overall selection in 2019, Fant leads the team with 39 catches resulting in 422 yards and 2 scores. He is an athletic mismatch for defenses, while Jeudy and Hamler are both extremely dangerous runners after the catch.

Sep 27, 2020; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; New Orleans Saints cornerback Marshon Lattimore (23) against Green Bay Packers wide receiver Allen Lazard (13) during the second half at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome. Mandatory Credit: Derick E. Hingle-USA TODAY

New Orleans has bounced back from some early season struggles in their secondary to shut down two of the NFL's best receiving units in Tampa Bay and Atlanta over the last three weeks. Cornerback Marshon Lattimore, who missed last week's game with an abdominal injury but should be back in the lineup on Sunday, is playing at a Pro Bowl level.

He and fellow CB Janoris Jenkins, who’s allowed just 57% completion percentage and one touchdown when targeted, are a tandem capable of locking down the NFL's best wideouts. Backup corners Patrick Robinson and P.J. Williams have both had nice moments and have provided better depth than expected.

The New Orleans safeties, a big weakness early over the first half of the year, have eliminated the communication errors and penalties that plagued them early on. Free safety Marcus Williams leads the team with 3 interceptions and has given the defense outstanding deep support recently. Veteran Malcolm Jenkins, who has 2 interceptions and is tied with Janoris for the team lead with 9 passes defensed, has been a force near the line of scrimmage and assisted in deep coverage. Second-year S Chauncey Gardner-Johnson has been a playmaker all over the field and a major asset in slot coverage and as a blitzer.

Nov 8, 2020; Tampa, Florida, USA; Tampa Bay Buccaneers receiver Antonio Brown (81) and New Orleans Saints cornerback Janoris Jenkins (20) look up for a pass in the first quarter of a NFL game at Raymond James Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement-USA TODAY

Linebackers Demario Davis and Alex Anzalone have taken on the role of covering tight ends, eliminating one of the team’s early season weaknesses. Kwon Alexander joined the Saints three weeks ago after a trade with the 49ers, giving the defense the most athletic trio of linebackers they've had in almost two decades.

All three players have the versatility to play any of the linebacker spots and are effective in coverage, giving coordinator Dennis Allen plenty of flexibility in his defensive packages. Alexander, Anzalone, Davis, and rookie 3rd round pick Zack Baun are also outstanding blitzers. Especially Davis, who has 4 sacks and 13 QB pressures so far and has been a crucial part of the Saints assault on opposing quarterbacks.

Sep 13, 2020; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady (12) is tackled by New Orleans Saints defensive end Trey Hendrickson (91) during the fourth quarter at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome. Mandatory Credit: Derick E. Hingle-USA TODAY Sports

New Orleans has 32 sacks and 70 QB hits this season, often generating pressure with only their deep and disruptive defensive front. Fourth-year DE Trey Hendrickson is having a breakout season. He leads the NFL with 9.5 sacks and leads the team with 23 pressures and 9 tackles for loss.

All-Pro DE Cameron Jordan has come on strong after a slow start and has 5.5 sacks, 14 pressures, and 8 tackles for loss. Third-year DE Marcus Davenport missed the first four games with an elbow injury, but has been a force since his return, contributing 1.5 sacks and 11 pressures. Undrafted second-year end Carl Granderson has supplied quality depth.

Oct 4, 2020; Detroit, Michigan, USA; Detroit Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford (9) gets pressured by New Orleans Saints defensive tackle David Onyemata (93) during the fourth quarter at Ford Field. Mandatory Credit: Raj Mehta-USA TODAY

The Saints have brought relentless pressure on quarterbacks, with their defensive tackles, safeties, and Demario Davis also providing disruption. Defensive tackle David Onyemata has grown into a star and one of the league's best two-way players at the position. Onyemata already has a career-high 5 sacks, 17 pressures, and 8 tackles for loss. New Orleans activated DT Sheldon Rankins (1.5 sacks) from injured reserve after he missed the last three games to add more interior pressure.

Without him, the Saints still had a quality inside rotation of Malcom Brown, Shy Tuttle, and Malcolm Roach around Onyemata. The ability of their tackles to wreck a pass pocket has left their defensive ends in one-on-one blocking at times outside and has allowed the defense to hurry quarterbacks into mistakes.

The key for the Denver offense will be to somehow establish a running attack against the 2nd ranked Saints run defense to ease the pressure on Drew Lock and their passing game. When the Broncos do throw, they have the weapons in Fant, Jeudy, Hamler, and Patrick to give the New Orleans secondary problems. The Saints defensive backs will be challenged to continue the roll they've been on. Remember that they've already shut down the receivers from Atlanta and Tampa Bay (twice), two of the better units in the league.

Oct 12, 2020; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; New Orleans Saints linebacker Demario Davis (56) and defensive end Cameron Jordan (94) pressure Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert (10) on a throw during the second half at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome. Mandatory Credit: Derick E. Hingle-USA TODAY

Lock has a powerful arm, isn't afraid to take chances, and moves around the pocket well. Getting pressure on him against a Denver line that has struggled in pass protection will be crucial. New Orleans has one of the most disruptive defensive fronts in the league. Their secondary has played up to its star potential over the last month, elevating this defense to an elite level.

However, it has been the pressure that they've gotten on future Hall of Fame quarterbacks Tom Brady and Matt Ryan that was a major key to victory. With quarterback Drew Brees still sidelined by a rib injury and the Saints offense facing a rugged Denver defense, it may come down to another standout defensive performance for New Orleans to come away with a road win.