Saints Fantasy Football Week 12: Start 'Em or Sit 'Em

The New Orleans Saints (8-2) travel to Denver, CO in search of their eighth consecutive victory as they battle the Denver Broncos (4-6). In an unforeseen turn of events, the Broncos will enter Sunday's contest quarterback-less after COVID-19 contact tracing ruled out all three active QBs from action. So how will the Saints' matchup with a WR turned QB? And who should you trust as the Saints enter without two starting O-Lineman?

To assist with all your Saints fantasy football questions, especially moving into the playoff push, here are my weekly Saints Fantasy Football Start 'Em or Sit' Em players.

Start 'Em

Saints D/ST

© Derick E. Hingle-USA TODAY Sports

The New Orleans Saints defense has been among the league's best in fantasy football scoring over the last three weeks, racking up 16.5 points per game. Surrendering just one touchdown over their past 12 quarters of football, New Orleans is hitting their stride and face a team in Week 12 without an active QB.

Considering the odd circumstances for Denver, who will be without all three quarterbacks on their active roster, the Saints D/ST becomes a must start this week. Averaging 3 takeaways and 4 sacks a game against 2 NFL MVPs should make owners feel good about starting them against a former ACC QB turned WR. The Saints D/ST is a Top 3 defense for me this week, start 'em.

RB Latavius Murray

© Derick E. Hingle-USA TODAY Sports

News broke Saturday that the Saints would be without the starting left side of their offensive line with LG Andrus Peat (Concussion) and LT Terron Armstead (COVID-19) both out against the Broncos. Between the loss of the quarterback's blindside blockers and the 42 degree weather in high altitude it could be a perfect recipe for the Saints to run the football down the throats of the Broncos with Latavius Murray.

Murray ran well down the stretch for the Saints last week against Atlanta, playing the closer role as he pounded the rock between the tackles. The UCF product's numbers do not typically bode well for fantasy but I like Murray as a solid FLEX option this week as many makes the push for the Fantasy Football playoffs. Look for Murray to pound the ball consistently on Sunday and find the end-zone at least once for the Saints.

Sit 'Em

QB Taysom Hill

New Orleans Saints quarterback Taysom Hill scores a touchdown against the Atlanta Falcons. © Derick E. Hingle-USA TODAY Sports

Last Week for any Taysom Hill Fantasy Football owner was like an early Christmas gift. How many times do you get to play a starting QB at TE/FLEX and walk away with a 20+ point outing? I told you last week to start Hill and take advantage of his ability to play at TE because it could be taken away very soon. Well #FLEXTAYSOM did not last very long as he was reverted to a QB only play and should be sent back to many benches and wavier wires this week.

Hill tallied up 24.22 points in standard PPR leagues last week, which was outstanding input from the TE spot. However, you can not rely on those numbers every week and more than likely have a more reliable and constant QB on your roster. Taysom Hill was fun while it lasted but I do not trust Taysom as a Week in and Week out top 12 fantasy QB.

For all the latest New Orleans Saints News & Rumors follow:

The Saints News Network at www.si.com/nfl/saints or www.saintnews.net.

Follow Saints News Network’s Writer, Brendan Boylan, on Twitter & Instagram at @btboylan.

Continue to follow all Saints’ coverage on Social Media with Saints News Network at @SaintsNews on Twitter, Instagram, and Facebook