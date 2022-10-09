The Saints (1-3) are looking to turn their early season around, and they'll have to start doing it by taking care of the Seahawks (2-2) at home. This is one of nine early kickoffs in Week 5, but things will get started early in London with the Packers and Giants facing off. Here's how to keep up with all the action on Sunday.

All-Time Series: The Saints hold the all-time regular season series 9-6. Seattle is 2-0 against New Orleans in the postseason.

Where to Watch: FOX (12:00 p.m. CT), Brandon Gaudin, Matt Millen, Megan Olivi (field reporter); additionally, those in the New Orleans markets will be able to watch the game on WWL-TV

Where to Stream: FuboTV (Start Your Free Trial Here), Saints App, NFL+

Where to Listen: WWL Radio locally (105.3FM) with Mike Hoss, Deuce McAllister, and Steve Geller (sideline reporter); SIRIUS: 98 (SEA), 132 (NO) | XM: 389 (SEA), 230 (NO)

Referee: Brad Allen

Current Lines: Saints -4.5 (O/U at 45.5)

Jersey Combo: Black Jerseys, Black Pants

Last 5 Matchups

10/25/21 - Saints 13, Seahawks 10

9/22/19 - Saints 33, Seahawks 27

10/30/16 - Saints 25, Seahawks 20

1/11/14 - Seahawks 23, Saints 15 (NFC Divisional)

12/2/13 - Seahawks 34, Saints 7

Broadcast Map (via 506sports): The game is projected in yellow, with the Anchorage and Fairbanks markets expected to get the game. FOX has the double header this week.

Seahawks-Saints projected in Yellow.

Saints Storylines

DALTON UP: Andy Dalton makes his second straight start for the Saints, and he'll be a main component of helping the team getting back in the win column on Sunday. On Friday, he talked about his comfortability and preparedness in the offense. The Saints need to get some early drives going and put points up on the board. It's really that simple. Don't turn the ball over and limit the amount of mistakes you're making.

KAMARA BACK: Getting back one of the most important pieces on offense in Alvin Kamara is going to be a huge boost for New Orleans. He told us earlier this week that he was going to play and felt good, and his usage is what we'll keep an eye on. With Dalton at the helm, Kamara could see a good bit more targets in the passing game. A rejuvenated and healthy Kamara is a beautiful thing for the Saints, and is needed in a big way.

PASS RUSH FOCUS: Geno Smith has been very accurate (over 70 percent accuracy) this season, and last week saw him use his legs a bit more. He wasn't sacked against the Lions, but was twice in each game to open the season. If the Saints can emulate what the 49ers defense did against him, they may have a bit easier time against Smith. They're down Payton Turner (chest), so a lot hinges on Marcus Davenport leading the way off the edge.

Seahawks-Saints Coverage From the Week

