    December 19, 2021
    What to Expect from Pete Carmichael and the Saints Offense Against the Buccaneers

    Pete Carmichael is not Sean Payton, so tonight in Tampa should be a new way of looking at the New Orleans Saints offense.
    Pete Carmichael is an NFL veteran assistant coach that has been Sean Payton's right hand since 2006.  

    Pete Carmichael

    Play-calling on Sunday night won't be his first rodeo. Within his tenure in New Orleans, Sean Payton had turned over the offensive play-calling responsibilities to Pete Carmichael when he needed a fresh perspective. A couple of games followed an injury at the hands of former tight end Jimmy Graham in 2011 at Tampa.

    What can we expect of Pete Carmichael as the Play Caller?

    Let's look at his history. He was the primary offensive strategist in 2012 when Payton served his one-year suspension from the "Bountygate" scandal.

    Carmichael led Drew Brees and the offense to a No. 2 ranking in total offense, No. 1 in passing offense and touchdowns, and No. 3 in points scored.  

    Saints Offense:  Pete Carmichael and Sean Payton

    Carmicheal is an extremely good play-caller and typically puts together a balanced attack. During 2012, 10 of 16 games, the Saints rushed for over 80 yards; eight were over 100 yards of offense. 

    The rushing attack is New Orleans' most potent offensive phase with Taysom Hill, Alvin Kamara, and Mark Ingram.  

    Should the Saints score an upset in Tampa, Carmichael may not expose Hill very much in the passing game to the Bucs' defense speed, especially without offensive tackles Terron Armstead and Ryan Ramczyk protecting him.  

    The rushing game could stress the Tampa defense if the New Orleans defense can keep the game close.  In the last eight contests, the Bucs have allowed six 100+ yard games to opponents.  Which is not a good sign heading into the playoff-hunt stretch.  

    Ian Book, Pete Carmichael, and Taysom Hill

    Will Pete Carmichael be Sean Payton?   No.  

    But, the Saints offensive coordinator could keep Todd Bowles' defense guessing tonight in Tampa.

    Could Pete Carmichael and Dennis Allen pull off the upset versus Tom Brady and his crew?

    We shall see.

