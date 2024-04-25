Saints News Network

Saints Draft Guide: What Will They Do And Who Will They Take?

Here's your one-stop shop for all things related to the Saints draft.

John Hendrix

Tonight's the night. The NFL Draft gets underway from Detroit, and 32 teams are hoping to improve their teams with the extremely talented prospects that will be available. The only bad news for them is that just 257 players will be selected in three days, but that certainly won't stop someone from pursuing their dreams and goals.

The Saints enter Thursday as a team that needs a couple of key positions to have a better outlook in 2024. Here's all of the things you need to know before the Bears go on the clock, and keep it here as we'll be at the Saints facility to provide all of the coverage you need for the black and gold.

New Orleans Saints 2024 Draft Primer

NFL Draft Schedule

  • Round 1: Thursday, Apr. 25 at 7 p.m. CT (10 Minutes Per Pick)
  • Rounds 2-3: Friday, Apr. 27 at 6 p.m. CT (7 Minutes Per Pick for 33-64, 5 Minutes Per Pick for 65-100)
  • Rounds 4-7: Saturday, Apr. 28 at 11 a.m. CT (5 Minutes Per Pick for 101-220, 4 Minutes Per Pick for 221-257)

HOW TO WATCH: NFL Network, ABC, ESPN and ESPN Deportes

HOW TO STREAM: YouTube TV, Hulu+ Live TV, Fubo TV and Sling TV

FULL NFL DRAFT ORDER: Rounds 1-7

Saints 2024 Draft Picks

  • Round 1, 14th Overall
  • Round 2, 45th Overall (via DEN)
  • Round 5, 150th Overall
  • Round 5, 168th Overall (Compensatory)
  • Round 5, 170th Overall (Compensatory)
  • Round 5, 175th Overall (Compensatory)
  • Round 6, 190th Overall
  • Round 6, 199th Overall (via PHI)
  • Round 7, 239th Overall (via DEN)

What to Expect From the Saints

KEY NEEDS: OL, DT, WR, TE, DB

The Saints are a team that has to address two main positions in this draft, and that's offensive tackle and wide receiver. There's also a strong argument to be made for the interior defensive line. With two picks in the Top 50, New Orleans could make some interesting combinations with their selections. Of course, there's always the element of surprise with Mickey Loomis, Jeff Ireland and Dennis Allen, as trading up is a very strong possibility.

What many are getting wrong about the offensive tackle projection is that the need is greater on the right tackle side at the moment. From last month's Annual League Meetings to Loomis' Pre-Draft presser, there isn't much encouraging news on the future of Ryan Ramczyk, but New Orleans maintains there is still plenty of time.

The Saints also plan to roll with Trevor Penning at left tackle, for the time being, and the new offensive line coaches are eager to work with him. They could get a true right tackle in Taliese Fuaga or JC Latham, or look to swap someone like an Olu Fashanu or Troy Fautanu. As of now, they feel good about who they'll be able to take at No. 14.

The real fun begins at No. 45, assuming New Orleans stays put. Wide receiver, specifically a possession receiver, is where the team needs to go. Xavier Legette isn't probably going to make it, but would be a personal preference, but options like Keon Coleman are a strong consideration for their second-round pick.

When it comes to the Saints, always expect the unexpected.

