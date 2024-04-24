New Orleans Saints Draft Q&A: Top Position Of Need? Trading Up/Down? Are They Targeting A Player?
The New Orleans Saints front office has followed this model for years under Mickey Loomis: 1. Fill the team needs via free agency. 2. Build the team via the draft. Following Tuesday's pre-draft media session, Mickey Loomis echoed these principles that have served the Saints organization well.
"You just have to consider about are you picking for right now? Are you picking for two years from now? And, that's part of what the big function of my job is to make sure that we're doing what's right for the franchise, not just for this year, but going forward," Loomis said about the Saints' draft process.
Over the years, we hear the usual common questions from New Orleans Saints fans about the first-round strategy:
a. Who are the Saints drafting?
b. Will Mickey make a move?
c. What players are the Saints targeting?
The Saints News Network (SNN) team decided to weigh in and give their thoughts on the 2024 Saints Draft.
1. What is the top position of NEED for the New Orleans Saints in the first round?
"I think we value their input a little different view. Plus, you know, the new coaching staff on the offensive side of the ball, they're all coming from, you know, they're coming from different places, and they have different perspectives. And, you know, that that's just good to have an infusion of different ideas." - Mickey Loomis
John Hendrix
There's no greater need for the Saints other than the offensive line. This is a team that believes in building from the trenches within, and there are just too many question marks surrounding their tackle situation. If I'm the Saints, I'm looking at who takes their right tackle spot for Ryan Ramczyk because the outlook doesn't sound promising for him. Even if Ramczyk somehow makes it back onto the field, his future career is in jeopardy.
Bob Rose
OFFENSIVE TACKLE, given the issues this team has at the position, I think it's fair to question the sanity of the entire organization if they went in another direction with their first pick.
Ross Jackson
Offensive tackle. With uncertainty looming over starting right tackle Ryan Ramczyk's future, the Saints may be looking for an immediate starter on the end. The team wants Trevor Penning to pan out at left tackle, so finding his bookend is going to be imperative. However, if the right prospect is on the board at 14, drafting a top left tackle should not be ruled out either.
Kyle T. Mosley
The need is left tackle. James Hurst has done an admirable job, but Trevor Penning's role in that position looks questionable. If the team's brass believes Joe Alt is worth trading up, get him. If either Fuaga, Fautanu, Fashanu, or Latham may be the "really good player" at No. 14 Mickey Loomis believes exists, make the pick. Moving Penning to the left guard seems plausible, or possibly backing up Ramczyk at right tackle. He still has value and will learn the game.
2. What's the likelihood of the Saints trading out of the No. 14 spot? Up or Down?
"What's the value of that? What's it going to take? What's the history, in our league when somebody's traded from 14 to 10, 14 to 9, whatever? And what's the history of going from 14 back to, you know, 20? So I'll have in my mind over the next few days, you know, not just me, but our staff will be looking at that and saying, what's it take?" - Mickey Loomis
John Hendrix
Mickey Loomis joked on Tuesday afternoon and said the Saints are 15-0 when it comes to trading up. What's interesting is that Loomis has said before that they'll start working the phones between now before the draft begins to get a sense of costs to potentially move up and assess moving back. They'll do their homework for 10 spots up and 10 spots back. While it's not in their DNA to trade back, that doesn't mean that they shouldn't look at what they could gain being that they don't have a 3rd or 4th Round pick. They've always lived by a 'going get a player that you love' mentality, but they also believe that there will be a good bit of players available when they pick at 14th. I'm not in favor of moving up, but if you can gain something that's worth it and still have a strong cloud of players that could be there when you do pick, then you have to at least contemplate it.
Bob Rose
I'd be extremely surprised if the Saints traded back from 14. In the 23 years Mickey Loomis has been GM, they've done it just once. Trading up is more their S.O.P., though their resources to do so this year are limited--at best.
Ross Jackson
Highly unlikely. The Saints have not traded down since 2007 , and while adding picks could be helpful, they could consider a move back later in the draft. They need an impact player they really like at 14. While trading up in the first is certainly more likely, the Saints are in a good position at 14 to address their biggest need one of the top talents at the position.
Kyle T. Mosley
The draft has plenty of value in the third round and fourth rounds. New Orleans may want to land a pick in those rounds before waiting until the fifth round. If another team makes the team a proposal where the Saints won't drop down more than two to five spots and pick up additional picks, it would make sense. Again, seeing them trade up for a chance at Alt or Fuaga wouldn't surprise me. Most likely DOWN.
3. In your opinion, What player should the team pursue if they move up in the draft?
"Well, if you're trading up into the top new, I think that's where you might as well just throw the charts out the window. Right? I think later in the draft, you know, the charts come into play, and you can rely on them a little bit more in terms of the value. But, you know, when it comes to trading into the top 10 or top 15 even, and getting a quarterback, that's when the values can get pretty skewed." - Mickey Loomis
John Hendrix
Right tackle is their pressing need, and looking at the true ones in this draft, it's Taliese Fuaga and JC Latham. Fuaga would be the guy I would be concerned goes before the Saints pick, but Latham is absolutely my guy when it comes to who I'd like. They'd be happy with either, but there are some legitimate concerns with Latham. Trading up for a Joe Alt shouldn't even be a consideration.
Bob Rose
If the Saints trade up in the 1st, it'll be for an aforementioned offensive tackle. Yes, the position is deep, but I can see New Orleans making a move up to get Olu Fashanu or Taliese Fuaga. The spot to watch for a New Orleans trade is late Day 2/early Day 3 (3rd/4th rounds). It's been the sweet spot for Saints trades in recent years, and they don't currently have a pick between #45 and #150. With Four 5th Round picks, I'd be shocked if they didn't make a move.
Ross Jackson
If they move up later in the draft, targeting players like Oregon cornerback Khyree Jackson and wide receiver Brenden Rice makes sense. Right behind their needs on the offensive line is their need for a possession receiver, a role that Rice could take on well. Jackson could be an intriguing selection with starting corner Paulson Adebo entering a contract year. Having more depth on the perimeter and some insurance should Adebo not extend or should Marshon Lattimore's future outlook change at some point.
Kyle T. Mosley
It's tricky to say who the team will target. If New Orleans' intel about Ramcyzk's knee leads them to believe solidifying the right side is paramount, Oregon State's Taliese Fuaga is the selection.
The Saints News Network will have draft night reports from the New Orleans Saints headquarters. John Hendrix and Ross Jackson will cover the draftees, Dennis Allen's comments, and more. Bob Rose and Brendan Boylan will have live draft coverage on The Bayou Blitz Podcast.