Cam Jordan Becomes Saints' Franchise Sack Leader
It's happened. Cam Jordan is officially the Saints' all-time franchise sack leader, dethroning the great Rickey Jackson.
The Saints have a new franchise sack leader, and it's Cam Jordan. He entered Sunday trailing Rickey Jackson by 2.5, and notched 2 sacks in the first half against the Eagles. It was the 27th multi-sack game of his career. He got the final one late in the fourth quarter on Gardner Minshew.
Saints All-Time Sack Leaders
- Cam Jordan - 115.5
- Rickey Jackson - 115.0
- Wayne Martin - 82.5
- Pat Swilling - 76.5
- Will Smith - 67.5
New Orleans originally drafted Jordan in 2011 with their 24th Overall selection, and he's only missed two games in his career - one due to COVID, and one to an actual injury (eye). What he's done in his time with the black and gold is quite something, and he has solidified a place in franchise history.
