The Saints have a new franchise sack leader, and it's Cam Jordan. He entered Sunday trailing Rickey Jackson by 2.5, and notched 2 sacks in the first half against the Eagles. It was the 27th multi-sack game of his career. He got the final one late in the fourth quarter on Gardner Minshew.

Saints All-Time Sack Leaders

Cam Jordan - 115.5 Rickey Jackson - 115.0 Wayne Martin - 82.5 Pat Swilling - 76.5 Will Smith - 67.5

New Orleans originally drafted Jordan in 2011 with their 24th Overall selection, and he's only missed two games in his career - one due to COVID, and one to an actual injury (eye). What he's done in his time with the black and gold is quite something, and he has solidified a place in franchise history.

