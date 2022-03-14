Skip to main content

Deonte Harty Given Second-Round RFA Tender

The Saints retain one of their key offensive weapons in Deonte Harty before he has a chance to hit the open market.

The Saints are keeping one of their own offensive priorities for now. According to NFL Network's Tom Pelissero, New Orleans has issued a restricted free agent tender on wide receiver Deonte Harty. It's a second-round tender, which comes to the price of $3.986 million for the year.

Clubs will have a chance to sign Harty, but they'll also have to send the Saints a second-round pick if they are successful in getting him away from New Orleans. The team also has an opportunity to sign Harty to a longer deal. This was something they did with Taysom Hill in 2020, and ended up signing him to a longer deal after placing a first-round tender on him.

With Harty returning to the mix, the Saints would have him alongside Michael Thomas and Marquez Callaway. New Orleans must figure out their quarterback situation, and then they also need to add some pass-catching weapons in addition to some other needs.

Free agency officially starts on March 16, but we are learning about tons of moves today with the NFL's legal tampering period open.

Be sure to keep up with all the Saints free agents and rumors with our yearly tracker.

