Deonte Harty Given Second-Round RFA Tender
The Saints are keeping one of their own offensive priorities for now. According to NFL Network's Tom Pelissero, New Orleans has issued a restricted free agent tender on wide receiver Deonte Harty. It's a second-round tender, which comes to the price of $3.986 million for the year.
Clubs will have a chance to sign Harty, but they'll also have to send the Saints a second-round pick if they are successful in getting him away from New Orleans. The team also has an opportunity to sign Harty to a longer deal. This was something they did with Taysom Hill in 2020, and ended up signing him to a longer deal after placing a first-round tender on him.
With Harty returning to the mix, the Saints would have him alongside Michael Thomas and Marquez Callaway. New Orleans must figure out their quarterback situation, and then they also need to add some pass-catching weapons in addition to some other needs.
Read More
Free agency officially starts on March 16, but we are learning about tons of moves today with the NFL's legal tampering period open.
Be sure to keep up with all the Saints free agents and rumors with our yearly tracker.
Read More Saints News
- Saints Salary Cap Slasher Tracker
- Saints Free Agents 2022
- Terron Armstead Not Ruling Out Coming Back to Saints
- Saints Questions at Quarterback Continue as Free Agency Approaches
- Mike Detillier: 2022 NFL Draft's Top 10 Players
- Former Saints LB Craig Robertson Retires After Nine NFL Seasons
- Saints Playing Home Game in London
- What Re-Signing Jameis Winston Could Do for the Saints
- Saints Hold 18th Overall Pick in 2022
- Saints Opponents for 2022