Jameis Winston's progress from last year's ACL injury is promising, and it sounds like the Saints will be cautious with their 2022 starter until training camp.

The Saints are putting all their hopes this season in Jameis Winston, and he's certainly been given some weapons to help him succeed. However, the big question remains when we'll see him on the field. According to ESPN's Jeremy Fowler on Wednesday, the latest progress report for Winston is good, and it sounds like he'll be ready for training camp.

Saints QB Jameis Winston is progressing on his ACL rehab, and he recently began planting and throwing off playaction. Saints will likely take it easy with him this offseason but he's working as if he'll be a full go for training camp.

Winston said he was ahead of progress in late March, and revealed to NFL Network after the scheduled dropped that he was ready to go if he had to play a game.

New Orleans will have OTAs next week, which will go through June 10. A mandatory minicamp is scheduled for June 14-16. So, we'll see how things play out with Winston and how much work he gets when we have media availability. The team is able to have a total of 10 days in OTAs. However, there is no physical contact like in training camp. The Saints will have 7-on-7, 9-on-7, and 11-on-11 drills.

The Saints will likely announce preseason games soon, and we can expect training camp to be around the end of July. Remember that team is expected to have joint practices with the Packers leading up to their Week 2 preseason road contest in Green Bay.

