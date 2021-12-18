Saints' Malcolm Jenkins Helps 540 Families

Malcolm Jenkins and his Foundation teamed up to help 540 families this week through a holiday dinner, which included 135 families in the New Orleans area.

Malcolm Jenkins continues to make a large impact off the field. This week, the veteran Saints safety and his Foundation teamed up with local social service organizations and volunteers for its 11th annual Holiday Dinner Basket Surprise.

This helped impact communities in Columbus, OH, Newark, NJ, New Orleans, LA and Philadelphia, PA. In total, this aided 540 families, including 135 families in New Orleans.

“For me, the holidays have always been centered around the dinner table, to talk in fellowship and share a meal," Jenkins said.

"Right now, many are trying to make decisions between their own bills, gifts under the tree or food on the table. We want to take that burden off of people's shoulders and allow them to enjoy that centerpiece of the holidays. I am grateful that so many of our friends, volunteers and partners came together to support and help our Foundation make a difference this holiday season."

Per the press release, each holiday dinner included a large turkey, stuffing, cranberry sauce, gravy, 5-pound bag of potatoes, green beans, cornbread mix, collard greens, rice sides, cheddar and broccoli pasta, spaghetti, spaghetti sauce, condensed milk, chicken broth, dinner rolls or bread, assortment of fruit, a baked pie, juice, a turkey roasting pan, utensils and plates.

You can visit The Malcolm Jenkins Foundation to learn more about the community impact that's being made.

