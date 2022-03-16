Skip to main content

Saints Signing Marcus Maye to Replace Marcus Williams

The Saints lost a Marcus today, but gain a Marcus to replace him. They've added Marcus Maye to the mix, formerly of the Jets.

The Saints lost Marcus Williams to the Ravens on a 5-year, $70 million deal. However, they've replaced him very quickly. According to NFL Network's Mike Garafolo and Ian Rapoport, the team is signing Marcus Maye, formerly of the Jets.

We talked about Maye being one of the possible replacements from Williams leaving ahead of free agency starting. He's coming off a torn Achilles, but is reportedly having a strong rehab. He played under the franchise tag last season, and now cashes in on a 3-year, $28.5 million deal that includes $15 million guaranteed. Considering what Williams got yearly, this is a great contract for a player praised for his strong leadership and work ethic.

We learned earlier Tuesday night that the team re-signed Bradley Roby, which will give the team some cap relief. It'll be interesting to see what Maye's financials look like, as he should get a relatively smaller deal this season.

The new league year is here at 3 p.m. CT tomorrow, as everyone sits on pins and needles awaiting what happens with the team's quarterback situation.

