The Saints can't win the NFC South after Tampa knocked off Carolina to secure the NFC South. However, that doesn't mean New Orleans isn't dead in the playoff race. Here's the crazy scenarios that need to happen for them to sneak into the postseason as a Wild Card.

Week 17

Vikings beat Packers (In progress, on CBS)

Detroit and Tampa won, so a win by Green Bay eliminates the Saints.

Week 18

Saints beat Panthers

Cowboys beat Commanders

Rams beat Seahawks

Packers beat Lions

We'll see how things play out between Minnesota and Green Bay at Lambeau, but nothing in Week 18 matters unless the Vikings win. You can check out the NFL's tiebreaking scenarios here.

