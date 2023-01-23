Saints Assistant Declan Doyle Added to Senior Bowl Staff

A second New Orleans assistant has been added to the Senior Bowl coaching staff.

New Orleans Saints assistant coach Declan Doyle has been announced as one of the staff assistants for the Senior Bowl next month. Doyle joins Saints QB coach/passing game coordinator Ronald Curry on the staff.

Curry will be the Offensive Coordinator for the National team, while Doyle will coach the tight ends on the American squad.

The Senior Bowl will be played on Saturday, February 4, in Mobile, AL. It's considered a major event in the NFL draft process. Curry and Doyle will be two of four New Orleans assistant coaches involved in the game. The other names and complete staff will be announced in the coming days.

In the past, Senior Bowl coaches were two entire NFL staffs. This year, the staffs will be put together by multiple coaches selected from different teams. Those coaches are selected by a nomination committee made up of NFL head coaches and general managers from non-playoff teams. The coaches selected will serve in an elevated role from their current NFL positions.

Doyle just completed his fourth year as an offensive assistant with the Saints. Prior to that, he spent time as a student assistant at the University of Iowa. He'll oversee the American Team tight ends that include Alabama's Cameron Latu, Will Mallory of Miami, Oregon State's Luke Musgrave, and Brayden Willis of Oklahoma.

Oct 20, 2022; New Orleans Saints tight end Juwan Johnson (83) runs for a touchdown against the Arizona Cardinals. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

New Orleans ranked 19th in total offense in 2022 and 16th in passing production. Third-year TE Juwan Johnson enjoyed a breakout year, catching 42 passes for 508 yards and a team-high 7 touchdowns.

The Saints fired TE Coach and running game coordinator Dan Roushar after the season. They have yet to announce a replacement at the position and have made no other changes to their coaching staff so far.

