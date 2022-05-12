Skip to main content

Saints Schedule Release: Tracker, Rumors, and Reactions

The Saints schedule drops today, so keep it tuned here for some leaks, rumors, and reactions to all the madness.

We already know who the Saints will play in 2022, but we'll find out when they play their opponents when the NFL schedule releases on Thursday. There's been some game announcements from the league, but the only one we have confirmed for New Orleans is the Week 4 matchup against the Vikings in London.

The team will get their first look at the schedule in the morning, but it won't be officially released until 7 p.m. CT. Teams will be able to announce their first home game at 6 p.m. CT. We'll undoubtedly get some leaks throughout the day, so be sure to check back periodically with our yearly tracker.

Saints Opponents

Home: NFC South (Falcons, Panthers, Bucs), Rams, Seahawks, Ravens, Bengals, Vikings, Raiders

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Away: NFC South (Falcons, Panthers, Bucs), Cardinals, 49ers, Browns, Steelers, and Eagles

USATSI_17444242

2022 Saints Schedule Leaks Tracker

  • Week 1 (Sep. 11): at Falcons, 12 p.m. CT (source)
  • Week 2 (Sep. 18): vs. Buccaneers, 12 p.m. CT (source)
  • Week 3 (Sep. 25): at Panthers
  • Week 4 (Oct. 2): vs. Vikings (London), 8:30 a.m. CT | story
    What will be interesting to see is if the Saints will be away the week before and if they get the automatic bye after this game. New Orleans traveled straight to London from Charlotte after a road game against the Panthers in 2017 to take on the Dolphins.
  • Week 5 (Oct. 9): vs. Seahawks (source)
  • Week 6 (Oct. 16): vs. Bengals (source)
  • Week 7 (Oct. 20): at Cardinals (TNF) | source
  • Week 8 (Oct. 30)
  • Week 9 (Nov. 7): vs. Ravens (MNF) | source
  • Week 10 (Nov. 13)
  • Week 11 (Nov. 20): vs. Rams (source)
  • Week 12 (Nov. 27): at 49ers, 3:25 p.m. CT (source)
  • Week 13 (Dec. 5): at Buccaneers (MNF) | source
  • Week 14 (Dec. 11): Bye
  • Week 15 (Dec. 18)
  • Week 16 (Dec. 24): at Browns, 12 p.m. CT (Saturday) | source
  • Week 17 (Jan. 1)
  • Week 18 (Jan. 8)

Read More Saints News

USATSI_17479376
News

NFL Schedule: Saints at Falcons for Week 1

By John Hendrix38 minutes ago
Saints Three Offensive UDFA Rookies
Editorial / Opinion

3 Offensive Players to Watch at Saints Rookie Minicamp

By Kyle T. Mosley3 hours ago
USATSI_11695775_168388561_lowres
News

Report: Saints Releasing Josh Adams

By John Hendrix19 hours ago
USATSI_16737231_168388561_lowres
Editorial / Opinion

Saints 2022 UDFA Profile: Nephi Sewell

By Bob Rose21 hours ago
USATSI_17028678_168388561_lowres
Editorial / Opinion

Position Concerns for the Saints

By John Hendrix23 hours ago
New Orleans Saints wide receiver Marquez Callaway (1) celebrates with New Orleans Saints quarterback Jameis Winston (2)
News

Saints' Strength of Schedule Tied for 7th-Highest

By John HendrixMay 10, 2022
USATSI_17201318_168388561_lowres
Editorial / Opinion

Saints 2022 UDFA Profile: Lucas Krull

By Bob RoseMay 10, 2022
USATSI_17412545_168388561_lowres
Editorial / Opinion

Saints Should Consider Signing RB Sony Michel

By Bob RoseMay 9, 2022