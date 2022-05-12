Saints Schedule Release: Tracker, Rumors, and Reactions

The Saints schedule drops today, so keep it tuned here for some leaks, rumors, and reactions to all the madness.

We already know who the Saints will play in 2022, but we'll find out when they play their opponents when the NFL schedule releases on Thursday. There's been some game announcements from the league, but the only one we have confirmed for New Orleans is the Week 4 matchup against the Vikings in London.

The team will get their first look at the schedule in the morning, but it won't be officially released until 7 p.m. CT. Teams will be able to announce their first home game at 6 p.m. CT. We'll undoubtedly get some leaks throughout the day, so be sure to check back periodically with our yearly tracker.

Saints Opponents

Home: NFC South (Falcons, Panthers, Bucs), Rams, Seahawks, Ravens, Bengals, Vikings, Raiders

Away: NFC South (Falcons, Panthers, Bucs), Cardinals, 49ers, Browns, Steelers, and Eagles

2022 Saints Schedule Leaks Tracker

Week 1 (Sep. 11) : at Falcons, 12 p.m. CT (source)

: at Falcons, 12 p.m. CT (source) Week 2 (Sep. 18) : vs. Buccaneers, 12 p.m. CT (source)

: vs. Buccaneers, 12 p.m. CT (source) Week 3 (Sep. 25) : at Panthers

: at Panthers Week 4 (Oct. 2) : vs. Vikings (London), 8:30 a.m. CT | story

What will be interesting to see is if the Saints will be away the week before and if they get the automatic bye after this game. New Orleans traveled straight to London from Charlotte after a road game against the Panthers in 2017 to take on the Dolphins.

: vs. Seahawks (source) Week 6 (Oct. 16) : vs. Bengals (source)

: vs. Bengals (source) Week 7 (Oct. 20) : at Cardinals (TNF) | source

: at Cardinals (TNF) | source Week 8 (Oct. 30) :

: Week 9 (Nov. 7): vs. Ravens (MNF) | source

vs. Ravens (MNF) | source Week 10 (Nov. 13)

Week 11 (Nov. 20) : vs. Rams (source)

: vs. Rams (source) Week 12 (Nov. 27) : at 49ers, 3:25 p.m. CT (source)

: at 49ers, 3:25 p.m. CT (source) Week 13 (Dec. 5) : at Buccaneers (MNF) | source

: at Buccaneers (MNF) | source Week 14 (Dec. 11) : Bye

: Bye Week 15 (Dec. 18)

Week 16 (Dec. 24) : at Browns, 12 p.m. CT (Saturday) | source

: at Browns, 12 p.m. CT (Saturday) | source Week 17 (Jan. 1)

Week 18 (Jan. 8)

