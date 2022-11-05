Skip to main content

Saints Final Injury Report for Week 9

The final injury report for the Saints sees three players ruled out ahead of Monday Night Football against the Ravens.

The Saints put out their final injury report for the week on Saturday, as we got one last look at them before the game against the Ravens. Three players were ruled out of action, as the team is relatively healthy going into Monday Night Football.

OUT: Mark Ingram (knee), Marshon Lattimore (abdomen), Chase Hansen (knee)

QUESTIONABLE: Jarvis Landry (ankle)

Adam Trautman (ankle), Ryan Ramczyk (rest/knee), David Onyemata (thigh), and Erik McCoy (shoulder) do not carry injury designations going into the game. All were full participants of practice on Saturday, so that's a good sign.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Lattimore and Hansen were not spotted at practice, while Ingram was out there briefly but not in uniform for stretches to do his normal Friday hype routine with the team. Dennis Allen was asked about Jarvis Landry's availability going into Monday night, to which he said that the team will keep looking at him tomorrow and see where he's at, but thinks he's improving.

The team has two open roster spots currently, so keep an eye on P.J. Williams and possibly Kevin White as potential options to fill. Also, Jordan Howard is a strong possibility be a standard elevation from the practice squad.

For the Ravens, tight end Mark Andrews is doubtful with a shoulder/knee injury. Running back Gus Edwards is also doubtful with a hamstring.

Read More Saints News

In This Article (1)

New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints

USATSI_19137955_168388561_lowres
News

Saints Injury Roundup: Jarvis Landry Practices Again, Chase Hansen Downgraded

By John Hendrix
USATSI_19246765_168388561_lowres
News

Saints' Demario Davis Nominated for Salute to Service Award

By John Hendrix
USATSI_19137979_168388561_lowres
News

Saints Designate S P.J. Williams for Return

By Bob Rose
USATSI_19266118_168388561_lowres
Fantasy Football

Fantasy Football's Top Waiver-Wire Targets | Week 9

By Brendan Boylan
USATSI_19115738_168388561_lowres
News

Saints Injury Roundup: Landry, Trautman Return for Thursday, Lattimore Still Out

By John Hendrix
USATSI_19072348_168388561_lowres
News

Saints to Place Michael Thomas on Injured Reserve

By Kyle T. Mosley
USATSI_11493077_168388561_lowres
Editorial / Opinion

Old-School Showdown: Saints Running Game vs. Ravens Run Defense

By Bob Rose
Saints Running Back Alvin Kamara vs. Ravens
Editorial / Opinion

Ravens vs. Saints: First Look at Week 9's Matchup on MNF

By John Hendrix