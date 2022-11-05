The Saints put out their final injury report for the week on Saturday, as we got one last look at them before the game against the Ravens. Three players were ruled out of action, as the team is relatively healthy going into Monday Night Football.

OUT: Mark Ingram (knee), Marshon Lattimore (abdomen), Chase Hansen (knee)

QUESTIONABLE: Jarvis Landry (ankle)

Adam Trautman (ankle), Ryan Ramczyk (rest/knee), David Onyemata (thigh), and Erik McCoy (shoulder) do not carry injury designations going into the game. All were full participants of practice on Saturday, so that's a good sign.

Lattimore and Hansen were not spotted at practice, while Ingram was out there briefly but not in uniform for stretches to do his normal Friday hype routine with the team. Dennis Allen was asked about Jarvis Landry's availability going into Monday night, to which he said that the team will keep looking at him tomorrow and see where he's at, but thinks he's improving.

The team has two open roster spots currently, so keep an eye on P.J. Williams and possibly Kevin White as potential options to fill. Also, Jordan Howard is a strong possibility be a standard elevation from the practice squad.

For the Ravens, tight end Mark Andrews is doubtful with a shoulder/knee injury. Running back Gus Edwards is also doubtful with a hamstring.

