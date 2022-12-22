Saints Final Injury Report for Week 16
The Saints put out their final injury report of the week ahead of Saturday's matchup against the Browns. Four players have been ruled out for Week 16, which include two of the team's starting wide receivers. Here's how things look against Cleveland.
OUT: Chris Olave (hamstring), Jarvis Landry (ankle), Dwayne Washington (illness), Pete Werner (hamstring)
QUESTIONABLE: Marshon Lattimore (abdomen), Marcus Maye (shoulder), Adam Trautman (ankle), P.J. Williams (knee), Andrus Peat (illness)
Among those not spotted at practice Thursday included Landry, Olave, Werner, Washington, and Peat. Jarvis Landry is going on injured reserve, effectively ending his season. Dennis Allen said after practice that Washington is dealing with cluster headaches, something that could take 3-5 weeks to recover from.
All signs are pointing to Marshon Lattimore returning and starting for the Saints, but Dennis Allen said they'll make a decision on him and Marcus Maye tomorrow. Calvin Throckmorton likely slides in at right guard in place of Cesar Ruiz, who got hurt on the final play of the game against the Falcons and is on injured reserve. Should Peat be unable to play, then keep an eye on veteran Josh Andrews.
