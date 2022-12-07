Skip to main content

Saints' Mark Ingram Out Indefinitely With Slight MCL Tear

The Saints will reportedly be without veteran running back Mark Ingram the rest of the season.

The Saints are in their bye week, and they have another injury on their hands to deal with when they come back to work for their game against the Falcons. According to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, veteran running back Mark Ingram has a slight MCL tear and will likely be out the rest of the season.

#Saints RB Mark Ingram suffered a slight tear of his MCL in the loss to the #Bucs, sources say, knocking him out indefinitely and likely ending his season. He’s out 4-6 weeks, but no surgery. With the regular season only being five more weeks, Ingram is almost certainly done.

Ingram is set to become a free agent in the offseason, this will leave New Orleans with Alvin Kamara and Dwayne Washington on the active roster. David Johnson and Derrick Gore are on the practice squad as the other options readily available for the offense. Placing Ingram on injured reserve would make sense to make room for Johnson.

Saints-Bucs Coverage From the Week

Scroll to Continue

Read More

In This Article (1)

New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints

USATSI_19572029_168388561_lowres
Editorial / Opinion

Allen, Saints Implode Season After Missed Opportunities and Poor Execution

By John Hendrix
Bucs Win
Game Day

Dennis Allen: Saints 'Frustrating' Colossal 4th-Quarter Collapse to Bucs

By Kyle T. Mosley
USATSI_19571203_168388561_lowres
Game Day

Saints' Season Sacked in Tampa After Squandering Late Lead

By John Hendrix
USATSI_11848850_168388561_lowres
Game Day

Week 13: Bucs vs. Saints Live Game Thread

By John Hendrix
Pre-Game and Halftime (2)
Game Day

The Bayou Blitz Pre-Game Show: Saints vs Bucs | Week 13

By Brendan Boylan
Marshon Lattimore vs. Mike Evans
Game Day

Saints Inactives vs. Bucs: Lattimore, Werner Out

By John Hendrix
USATSI_18781587_168388561_lowres
News

Saints Elevate Merritt and Krull for Bucs Game, Sign Yiadom to Active Roster

By John Hendrix
USATSI_19073784_168388561_lowres
Editorial / Opinion

Saints-Buccaneers: War for the NFC South

By Bob Rose