The Saints are in their bye week, and they have another injury on their hands to deal with when they come back to work for their game against the Falcons. According to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, veteran running back Mark Ingram has a slight MCL tear and will likely be out the rest of the season.

#Saints RB Mark Ingram suffered a slight tear of his MCL in the loss to the #Bucs, sources say, knocking him out indefinitely and likely ending his season. He’s out 4-6 weeks, but no surgery. With the regular season only being five more weeks, Ingram is almost certainly done.

Ingram is set to become a free agent in the offseason, this will leave New Orleans with Alvin Kamara and Dwayne Washington on the active roster. David Johnson and Derrick Gore are on the practice squad as the other options readily available for the offense. Placing Ingram on injured reserve would make sense to make room for Johnson.

