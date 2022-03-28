The Saints are about to enter a really busy time of the NFL offseason, so we check on the happenings that April brings.

As we are about to enter the month of April, things certainly keep on trucking along for the Saints and the rest of the NFL. The main waves of free agency went with a quickness, but remain ongoing. For some players, they'll have to wait until after the draft to be back on a team.

The NFL offseason calendar is plentiful, and we take a look at some important things to come for New Orleans.

Remainder of March

Mar. 27-30 : Annual League Meeting, The Breakers, Palm Beach, Florida.

: Annual League Meeting, The Breakers, Palm Beach, Florida. Mar. 29 (Pro Day): Fayetteville State, Florida State, Louisville, North Carolina State, Purdue, Washington, West Virginia, Wyoming

Fayetteville State, Florida State, Louisville, North Carolina State, Purdue, Washington, West Virginia, Wyoming Mar. 30 (Pro Day): Alabama, Baylor, Colorado State, Florida International, Maryland, Miami, Tennessee, Wake Forest

Alabama, Baylor, Colorado State, Florida International, Maryland, Miami, Tennessee, Wake Forest Mar. 31 (Pro Day): Appalachian State, Oregon State, Tennessee-Chattanooga, Texas Tech, Western Kentucky

April

Apr. 1 (Pro Day): Houston, Kentucky, Oregon, UCF

Houston, Kentucky, Oregon, UCF Apr. 4 : Saints may begin offseason workout programs with new head coach Dennis Allen. Offseason strength programs would typically consist of several weeks.

: Saints may begin offseason workout programs with new head coach Dennis Allen. Offseason strength programs would typically consist of several weeks. Apr. 4 (Pro Day): Louisiana-Lafayette, Montana State

Louisiana-Lafayette, Montana State Apr. 5 (Pro Day): Nicholls State, Southeastern Louisiana, Southern A&M, USC

Nicholls State, Southeastern Louisiana, Southern A&M, USC Apr. 6 (Pro Day): LSU

LSU Apr. 16: USFL launches.

USFL launches. Apr. 18 : Clubs with returning head coaches may begin offseason workout programs.

: Clubs with returning head coaches may begin offseason workout programs. Apr. 20 : Deadline to bring draft-eligible players to their facilities for a physical examination.

: Deadline to bring draft-eligible players to their facilities for a physical examination. Apr. 22 : Deadline for restricted free agents to sign offer sheets. This will be important for players like Deonte Harty.

: Deadline for restricted free agents to sign offer sheets. This will be important for players like Deonte Harty. Apr. 27 : Deadline for prior club to exercise Right of First Refusal to restricted free agents.

: Deadline for prior club to exercise Right of First Refusal to restricted free agents. Apr. 27 : Deadline to time, test, and interview draft-eligible players.

: Deadline to time, test, and interview draft-eligible players. Apr. 28-30 : NFL Draft, Las Vegas, Nevada. Round 1 will be on Thursday, Rounds 2-3 will be on Friday, and Rounds 4-7 will be on Saturday.

: NFL Draft, Las Vegas, Nevada. Round 1 will be on Thursday, Rounds 2-3 will be on Friday, and Rounds 4-7 will be on Saturday. Mid-to-Late April: NFL Schedule Release.

