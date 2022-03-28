Skip to main content

Looking at the April NFL Calendar for the Saints

The Saints are about to enter a really busy time of the NFL offseason, so we check on the happenings that April brings.

As we are about to enter the month of April, things certainly keep on trucking along for the Saints and the rest of the NFL. The main waves of free agency went with a quickness, but remain ongoing. For some players, they'll have to wait until after the draft to be back on a team.

The NFL offseason calendar is plentiful, and we take a look at some important things to come for New Orleans.

Remainder of March

  • Mar. 27-30: Annual League Meeting, The Breakers, Palm Beach, Florida.
  • Mar. 29 (Pro Day): Fayetteville State, Florida State, Louisville, North Carolina State, Purdue, Washington, West Virginia, Wyoming
  • Mar. 30 (Pro Day): Alabama, Baylor, Colorado State, Florida International, Maryland, Miami, Tennessee, Wake Forest
  • Mar. 31 (Pro Day): Appalachian State, Oregon State, Tennessee-Chattanooga, Texas Tech, Western Kentucky
Scroll to Continue

Read More

April

  • Apr. 1 (Pro Day): Houston, Kentucky, Oregon, UCF
  • Apr. 4: Saints may begin offseason workout programs with new head coach Dennis Allen. Offseason strength programs would typically consist of several weeks.
  • Apr. 4 (Pro Day): Louisiana-Lafayette, Montana State
  • Apr. 5 (Pro Day): Nicholls State, Southeastern Louisiana, Southern A&M, USC
  • Apr. 6 (Pro Day): LSU
  • Apr. 16: USFL launches.
  • Apr. 18: Clubs with returning head coaches may begin offseason workout programs.
  • Apr. 20: Deadline to bring draft-eligible players to their facilities for a physical examination.
  • Apr. 22: Deadline for restricted free agents to sign offer sheets. This will be important for players like Deonte Harty.
  • Apr. 27: Deadline for prior club to exercise Right of First Refusal to restricted free agents.
  • Apr. 27: Deadline to time, test, and interview draft-eligible players.
  • Apr. 28-30: NFL Draft, Las Vegas, Nevada. Round 1 will be on Thursday, Rounds 2-3 will be on Friday, and Rounds 4-7 will be on Saturday.
  • Mid-to-Late April: NFL Schedule Release.

Read More Saints News

USATSI_17227411_168388561_lowres
Editorial / Opinion

Failures of the 2020 Saints Draft Class Has Created Additional Roster Questions

By Bob Rose3 hours ago
USATSI_17393615_168388561_lowres
News

Saints Add Former Chiefs Safety to the Mix

By John HendrixMar 25, 2022
USATSI_15143806_168388561_lowres
Editorial / Opinion

Backup QB Options for New Orleans Behind Jameis Winston

By Bob RoseMar 25, 2022
USATSI_17464728_168388561_lowres
Editorial / Opinion

Marquez Callaway Struggled as a #1 Receiver, But Still Showed Glimpses of a Bright Future in New Orleans

By Bob RoseMar 25, 2022
Copy of SAINTS SUNDAY NIGHT FOOTBALL FLYER TEMPLATE
News

New Orleans Saints and Pelicans Team Up for Tornado Relief

By Carla AntoineMar 24, 2022
USATSI_17027295
Editorial / Opinion

Can Jameis Winston Be 'That Guy' for the Saints?

By Kyle T. MosleyMar 24, 2022
USATSI_13513338_168388561_lowres
Editorial / Opinion

Saints Replacement Options for Terron Armstead

By Bob RoseMar 24, 2022
USATSI_17072784_168388561_lowres
News

Report: Dolphins Signing Terron Armstead

By John HendrixMar 22, 2022