Saints Restructure Two, Re-Sign Two

The Saints have restructured the contracts of two defensive players and have also re-signed two defensive players.

The Saints have cleared another $12.4 million by restructuring two contracts. According to ESPN's Field Yates, they tweaked the deals of defensive ends Cam Jordan and Tanoh Kpassagnon to free up some cap space. Yates also added that the team has re-signed exclusive rights free agents Carl Granderson and Jalen Dalton.

Tanoh Kpassagnon was on pace for a career year in sacks after a stellar start to the season, being one of the team's bright spots while they struggling getting after the quarterback in the early going. Unfortunately, an ankle injury cut his season short, as his last action was in Week 10 against the Titans.

As for Carl Granderson, he stepped in more because of the team's injury issues with Kpassagnon and Payton Turner. He logged three sacks and had a career-high 15 quarerback pressures. Jalen Dalton was once again a stellar training camp presence, and looked to be a Week 1 starter with the way he was playing. However, he suffered a fully torn triceps injury after a partial tear the season before.

Cam Jordan had a heck of a back-half of the year, finishing with 12.5 sacks. He's just 8 behind Rickey Jackson (115) for the franchise record. 

These defensive moves are good ones, as the Saints should field another strong pass rush in 2022.

