Saints Restructure Marshon Lattimore
The Saints are nearly in compliance with the NFL's salary cap. A Saturday morning report by NFL Network's Ian Rapoport has revealed that New Orleans picked up an additional $18.45 million in space by restructuring the contract of cornerback Marshon Lattimore.
Every year we hear about how the Saints are in 'salary cap hell', but they manage to find a way. It was a lot more straightforward this season, as they have restructured their top six cap hits to now be just about $5 million away from balancing the books.
It was just last September that Lattimore signed a massive five-year contract extension with the Saints that was worth up to $100 million. He had a $15 million roster bonus due, and was the top hit against the cap in 2022. Needless to say, him restructuring made a ton of sense. The team turned his base salary into a signing bonus, according to Rapoport.
New Orleans can still tweak some more contracts to create space to spend in free agency, and we'll see how they tackle it over the next few days with them still needing to figure out their quarterback situation and various other positions.
