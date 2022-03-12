Skip to main content

Saints Restructure Marshon Lattimore

Marshon Lattimore was the top cap hit for the Saints entering 2022, and his contract has been restructured to give the team a good bit of salary cap relief.

The Saints are nearly in compliance with the NFL's salary cap. A Saturday morning report by NFL Network's Ian Rapoport has revealed that New Orleans picked up an additional $18.45 million in space by restructuring the contract of cornerback Marshon Lattimore.

Every year we hear about how the Saints are in 'salary cap hell', but they manage to find a way. It was a lot more straightforward this season, as they have restructured their top six cap hits to now be just about $5 million away from balancing the books. 

It was just last September that Lattimore signed a massive five-year contract extension with the Saints that was worth up to $100 million. He had a $15 million roster bonus due, and was the top hit against the cap in 2022. Needless to say, him restructuring made a ton of sense. The team turned his base salary into a signing bonus, according to Rapoport.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

New Orleans can still tweak some more contracts to create space to spend in free agency, and we'll see how they tackle it over the next few days with them still needing to figure out their quarterback situation and various other positions.

Read More Saints News

USATSI_17354921_168388561_lowres
Editorial / Opinion

Saints Will Have Crucial Questions to Answer at Safety During Free Agency

By Bob Rose18 hours ago
USATSI_15311072_168388561_lowres
News

Former Saints LB Craig Robertson Retires After Nine NFL Seasons

By Bob Rose20 hours ago
Terron Armstead
Editorial / Opinion

How the Saints Might Replace Terron Armstead and Marcus Williams

By John Hendrix23 hours ago
Running back Alvin Kamara of the New Orleans Saints
News

Report: Saints Restructure Alvin Kamara's Contract

By John HendrixMar 11, 2022
USATSI_17346016_168388561_lowres
News

Report: Saints' Carl Granderson Signed to Two-Year Deal

By John HendrixMar 10, 2022
USATSI_16832940 (1)
News

Sean Payton on Jameis Winston: 'Two Years Together Were Fantastic'

By Kyle T. MosleyMar 10, 2022
USATSI_17443078 (1)
News

Report: Saints Restructure Jordan, Kpassagnon and Re-Sign Granderson, Dalton

By John HendrixMar 10, 2022
USATSI_11216272_168388561_lowres
Editorial / Opinion

Saints Could Address Their Most Glaring Team Need in Free Agency

By Bob RoseMar 10, 2022