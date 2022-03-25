The Saints have signed veteran safety Daniel Sorensen to a one-year deal. The move was announced on Friday by the team. Sorensen spent eight seasons with the Chiefs, and as he revealed in an interview on Friday afternoon with the media, he knew Kansas City was going to move in a different direction.

He mentioned that New Orleans made a lot of sense, and that things came together quickly in the past few days. His role is unclear, but he does have a strong special teams background in addition to being a contributor in the secondary.

In terms of new players, the team has added all defensive talent in free agency. Sorensen becomes the third player to join New Orleans after the team added Kentavius Street and Marcus Maye. We should keep an eye on where P.J. Williams lands, but for now, Sorensen looks to be a role player on Dennis Allen's team.

