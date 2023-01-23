Report: Cardinals to Meet With Sean Payton This Week

Sean Payton news continues to heat up as the former New Orleans coach is scheduled to interview with Arizona this week.

Longtime NFL reporter Howard Balzer reports that former New Orleans Saints coach Sean Payton will meet with the Arizona Cardinals this Thursday about their coaching vacancy. The 59-year-old Payton is under contact with New Orleans for two more years after stepping down at the conclusion of the 2021 campaign.

Payton had a 152-89 record in 15 seasons with the Saints. He guided the franchise to nine playoff appearances, three NFC title games, and a Super Bowl XLIV championship. He worked this past season as a studio analyst for Fox Sports.

The Denver Broncos and Houston Texans have already interviewed Payton. Denver will meet with him for a second time this Wednesday, while the Carolina Panthers will interview Payton on Monday according to reports.

Nov 7, 2021; New Orleans Saints head coach Sean Payton on the sidelines against the Atlanta Falcons. Mandatory Credit: Chuck Cook-USA TODAY Sports

Arizona is coming off a 4-13 season, firing coach Kliff Kingsbury at the end of the year. The Cardinals also fired their general manager, but hired Monti Ossenfort for the position last week. They own the third overall pick in the 2023 draft, the 35th overall selection (2nd round) and the 67th overall pick (3rd round).

The Cardinals were granted permission to interview Payton two weeks ago, but the two sides have yet to officially meet. New Orleans is reportedly seeking at least a first-round pick to trade their former coach, but it seems unlikely that they'd get the third overall pick.

