Week 8: Saints Friday Injury Report

Four Saints players have been ruled out for Week 8's game against the Bucs.

The final injury report is out for the week, which sees four Saints ruled out of action for Sunday afternoon's game against the Buccaneers. Here's how New Orleans looks going into the weekend.

OUT: Taysom Hill (concussion), Dwayne Washington (neck), Payton Turner (calf), Andrus Peat (pectoral)

QUESTIONABLE: Deonte Harris (hamstring)

Hill, Turner, Peat, and Washington were all not spotted at practice during the session open to the media, as well as Michael Thomas. Harris was a limited participant, while Marshon Lattimore (hand) was a full participant of Friday's practice.

The only Bucs player ruled out was Antonio Brown (ankle). Rob Gronkowski (ribs), Lavonte David (ankle), Dee Delaney (ankle), Jason Pierre-Paul (shoulder/hand), and Richard Sherman (hamstring) are all questionable.

