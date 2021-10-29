Week 8: Saints Friday Injury Report

Week 8: Saints Final Injury Report
The final injury report is out for the week, which sees four Saints ruled out of action for Sunday afternoon's game against the Buccaneers. Here's how New Orleans looks going into the weekend.
OUT: Taysom Hill (concussion), Dwayne Washington (neck), Payton Turner (calf), Andrus Peat (pectoral)
QUESTIONABLE: Deonte Harris (hamstring)
Read More
Hill, Turner, Peat, and Washington were all not spotted at practice during the session open to the media, as well as Michael Thomas. Harris was a limited participant, while Marshon Lattimore (hand) was a full participant of Friday's practice.
The only Bucs player ruled out was Antonio Brown (ankle). Rob Gronkowski (ribs), Lavonte David (ankle), Dee Delaney (ankle), Jason Pierre-Paul (shoulder/hand), and Richard Sherman (hamstring) are all questionable.
Read More Saints News
- First Look: Buccaneers vs. Saints
- Mark Ingram Returns with Unfinished Business
- More Potential Saints Trade Targets
- Mark Ingram Returns to Saints
- Week 8: Saints Wednesday Injury Report
- Game Balls From the Saints 13-10 Brawl Over the Seahawks
- Ken Crawley, Lil'Jordan Humphrey Land on Reserve/COVID-19 List
- Saints RB Alvin Kamara Named NFC Offensive Player of the Week
- Week 7 Saints Snap Counts and Observations
- Report: Andrus Peat Feared to Have Torn Pec
- Wil Lutz Announces He Won't Return in 2021
- Saints Beat Seahawks, Several Issues to 'Clean Up'
- What the Saints Said After Monday's Win
- Saints Survive Seahawks on Monday Night Football