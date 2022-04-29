Skip to main content
NFL Draft

Dennis Allen on Olave and Penning: 'They're Saints,' 'Tough, Smart, Competitive'

If you listen to how Dennis Allen describes his first-round picks, WR Chris Olave and OT Trevor Penning, you get a peek at the type of player he likes and wants in New Orleans.

Allen said, "both of these players are our type of guys." He continued, "They're Saints. Tough, they're smart, they're competitive. They're great. Team players. And so that was what really drew us to those players initially and certainly helped fill a little bit of a need and a couple of spots. So we felt great about what we're able to get accomplished."

The defensive-minded coach was consistent when choosing "tough" to describe Olave and Penning.

Chris Olave

New Orleans had to address the wide receiver and offensive tackle positions with two players that fit the Saints' mold.   

Jeff Ireland and Mickey Loomis love Ohio State players. New Orleans' recent history of drafting the Buckeyes began with LeCharles Bentley, Cie Grant, Will Smith, Malcolm Jenkins, Antonio Pittman, Vonn Bell, Michael Thomas, Marshon Lattimore, and Peter Werner.  

The toughness at wide receiver will be handly for the Saints. Last season All-Pro running back Alvin Kamara led the team with 47 receptions, followed by Marquez Callaway's 46 catches. It's never a great trend to have a running back leading in receptions. Olave is a great route runner and knows how to get open in defenses. He caught 13 touchdowns against high-level Big 10 competition in 2021. Allen called him a "highly productive" receiver in college. It will be great to see how Pete Carmichael will utilize Olave this upcoming season.

Trevor Penning

After losing Terron Armstead in free agency, protecting Jameis Winston became an issue. Last season, James Hurst subbed nicely for Armstead for a few games, but he's no Terron Armstead. Trevor Penning at 6-7 and 325 pounds, will have an opportunity to fight for the starting position. but the Northern Iowa product will have a steep learning curve. He was the fourth offensive lineman selected off the 202 NFL Draft board.

Allen said of Penning, "this guy's big, this guy's tough, this guy's nasty." All great traits as a quarterback's bodyguard and running game road grader. "He plays our type of football."

New Orleans' remaining draft selections are Round 2 - Pick 17 (49), Round 5 - Pick 18 (161), and Round 6 - Pick 15 (194). Based on Mickey Loomis' record, expect the Saints to make a play via trade into the 3rd and 4th rounds. There are still areas to be addressed at linebacker, quarterback, wide receiver, tight end, and defensive back.

