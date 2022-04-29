Skip to main content

Saints Take Northern Iowa's Trevor Penning at 19th Overall

The Saints shored up their offensive line by taking Northern Iowa's Trevor Penning at 19th Overall.

After trading up with the Commanders to get Ohio State's Chris Olave at No. 11, the Saints used their second 1st Round pick to get Northern Iowa's Trevor Penning at No. 19.

QUICK THOUGHTS: Along with Olave, we had Trevor Penning as the pick. Originally, he was the choice in my first mock at No. 19, and we looked at him at No. 16 in the last one. He provides some quality depth while being able to push for a starting spot at left tackle. He's a solid run-blocker who needs some refinement in pass protection, but his mauler attitude will help him dominate at the next level. Doug Marrone will get him ready to go.

Draft Profile Notes from The Draft Bible

Trevor Penning is an extremely powerful, experienced offensive tackle for Northern Iowa. He was put on the map last year, playing alongside former third-round pick Spencer Brown. He is known for his size, length and raw power as a blocker. He shows unreal flexibility for a guy of his stature. In pass protection, he possesses the required first step and length to deal with pass rushers around the edge. He must work on playing with a more consistent play-to-play platform to improve balance and anchor ability. As a run blocker, he has a never-ending motor that can drive defenders up and out of his gap assignment.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Top Needs

  • Running Back
  • Linebacker
  • Safety
  • Cornerback

Saints Remaining Draft Picks

  • Round 2: No. 49
  • Round 5: No. 161
  • Round 6: No. 194 (from Colts via Eagles)

Saints News Network Draft Coverage

USATSI_18114179_168388561_lowres
News

Saints Draft Tracker and Live Feed

By Kyle T. Mosley34 minutes ago
USATSI_18023129_168388561_lowres
NFL Draft

Saints Draft Chris Olave With 11th Overall Pick After Trade with Commanders

By John Hendrix48 minutes ago
Mickey Loomis, New Orleans Saints General Manager and Executive Vice President
NFL Draft

Saints Draft Day Rumors

By John Hendrix8 hours ago
USATSI_17057434_168388561_lowres
Editorial / Opinion

Potential Nightmare Scenarios for the Saints in the 2022 NFL Draft

By Bob Rose10 hours ago
NFL Logo
NFL Draft

NFL Draft: How to Watch, Listen, and Keep Up With the Saints

By John Hendrix14 hours ago
USATSI_15988187_168388561_lowres
Editorial / Opinion

How the Saints Can 'Hit a First-Round Home Run' in the 2022 NFL Draft

By Brendan BoylanApr 27, 2022
Sean Payton
News

Report: Sean Payton Negotiating to Join Fox Sports

By Kyle T. MosleyApr 27, 2022
Draft Dodgers
Editorial / Opinion

Draft Dodgers!  Saints Should Dodge These Players in the First Round

By Kyle T. MosleyApr 27, 2022