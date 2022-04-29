The Saints made a lot of fans happy on Thursday night. The team addressed two big needs on the opening night of the NFL Draft, grabbing Ohio State's Chris Olave and Northern Iowa's Trevor Penning. We give some thoughts and grades on the trade and selections.

Grading the Trade

TRADE TERMS: Saints traded Picks No. 16, No 98 (3rd), and No. 120 (4th) to the Commanders for Pick No. 11

If you're using the Jimmy Johnson scale, then pick No. 11 was 1250 points, while No. 16 was 1000. Picks No. 98 (108) and No. 120 (54) boosted the value to 1162 points. So, in terms of value, the Saints came out ahead there. The couple of wide receivers taken off the board most likely pushed them a bit to make a move, and they ended up getting a good one.

Trade Grade: A

Apr 28, 2022; Las Vegas, NV, USA; Ohio State wide receiver Chris Olave is announced as the eleventh overall pick to the New Orleans Saints during the first round of the 2022 NFL Draft at the NFL Draft Theater. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Grading the Chris Olave Pick

There's really not much to criticize on this selection. The Saints needed a wide receiver, and after tons of rumors and speculation of a potential trade-up for a quarterback, it didn't happen. It's something we've emphasized several times. If you're investing in Jameis Winston, then let him work and build the weapons around him.

New Orleans did what they needed to, bolstering the offense with someone who has crisp route-running and can be used in a variety of ways. His playmaking ability is on display when you watch his film, and you can see the speed and burst to his game. He'll make in instant impact in the offense, and it'll be fun to watch where they use him to get results.

Draft Grade: A

Apr 28, 2022; Las Vegas, NV, USA; Northern Iowa offensive tackle Trevor Penning is announced as the nineteenth overall pick to the New Orleans Saints during the first round of the 2022 NFL Draft at the NFL Draft Theater. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Grading the Trevor Penning Pick

Reese's Senior Bowl Executive Director Jim Nagy spoke with the media not long after the pick, praising Penning. He said that Penning was the fourth-best tackle option in the draft, and made comparisons to Taylor Lewan in how he plays.

One of the knocks on him are penalties, but one of the things you'll see in the film is that they were more against the run. He also has some room to grow as a pass-blocker. Still, the Saints got a very strong player who will be able to compete for the starting left tackle spot, and at worse-case they have their future guy in the building.

Doug Marrone should be able to help out there, but the fact remains that he'll be a physical player who will get under opponents' skin.

Draft Grade: A-

Rounds 2 and 3 will start at 6 p.m. CT on Friday, with the Saints having one pick in the second round (49th Overall).

