    December 20, 2021
    Who Dat Discussion Podcast: Episode 288- Saints Snap Skid | Saints vs. Bucs Preview

    Brendan Boylan is joined by Andrew Gullotta to discuss the Saints first win in 5-games and preview their Week 15 matchup in Tampa Bay against the defending champions Bucs.
    This NFL season I have taken over as the host Who Dat Discussion Podcast, powered by AC Sports. Throughout the year I will be joined by a flurry of guests and analysts to discuss the New Orleans Saints 2020-21 season and other NFL topics.

