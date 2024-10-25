Sam Darnold Couldn’t Believe Refs Missed an Obvious Face Mask on Game-Ending Safety
The Los Angeles Chargers' 30–20 win over the Minnesota Vikings on Thursday Night Football ended in the most hilarious way possible—as long as you're not a Vikings fan.
The Vikings trailed by eight with less than two minutes to go when they forced a punt and took over at their own 5-yard line. After an unsuccessful play on first down, Sam Darnold dropped back into the end zone on second-and-10.
As Darnold looked for a receiver, Rams linebacker Byron Young broke through the line and took the Vikings quarterback down with one hand. He was able to do this by grabbing Darnold by the face mask. Somehow, none of the officials working the game saw Darnold's helmet twist around to the side of his head.
The face mask was so obvious that Young didn't even bother celebrating. As he ran away he put his hands on his own helmet because he couldn't believe he had just committed a 15-yard penalty that would give the Vikings better field position and a fresh set of downs.
But no flags flew as Darnold, coach Kevin O'Connell and even Al Michaels asked, "what the hell?"