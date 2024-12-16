Sam Darnold Mum on Future With Vikings Amid Career Year
It's safe to say that Sam Darnold has surpassed all expectations with the Minnesota Vikings this season. Signed in the offseason and expected by many to serve as a bridge quarterback before No. 10 overall pick J.J. McCarthy took the reins, Darnold's play has made the case to become a full-time starting quarterback going forward. The only question is, will Darnold be the starter for the Vikings—or another team—for the future?
Early in the season, Darnold and the Vikings' success was largely attributed to Kevin O'Connell's offense, and a ferocious defense that stunted both the San Francisco 49ers and Houston Texans at the beginning of the year.
After all, the former No. 3 overall pick in the 2018 NFL Draft had flamed out with the New York Jets and Carolina Panthers before getting a chance to learn from Kyle Shanahan and the San Francisco 49ers in 2023. Darnold was largely written off thanks to those unsuccessful stints with the dysfunctional Jets and Panthers, and many thought he might not start the entire 2024 season until McCarthy tore his meniscus, forcing the rookie to miss his entire rookie season.
Fifteen weeks into the season, and coming off of a five-touchdown performance against the Atlanta Falcons, Darnold has shown he is more than just another quarterback that Shanahan and O'Connell fixed. Overall this season, Darnold has thrown for 3,299 yards, 28 touchdowns, and 10 interceptions and led the Vikings to an 11-2 record. He's 10th in the NFL in passing yards and fifth in passing touchdowns, but he is still just on a one-year deal with Minnesota. He will become a free agent after the season, and given the Vikings invested a top-10 pick to draft McCarthy, it's unclear if they would re-sign him.
Ahead of the Vikings' game against the Chicago Bears on Monday, Darnold maintained that he is "not focused" on his uncertain future this offseason.
“I’m not focused on that at all," Darnold told ESPN. "I’m really stuck in the moment, and I think that’s the best way to approach that.”
Darnold recently told Pam Oliver of FOX Sports after a win over the Arizona Cardinals, "There's no other place I'd rather play. Just so grateful to be a Viking."
Though Darnold could likely sign a multi-year deal in free agency this offseason, the Vikings have the option to exercise the franchise tag and keep him for at least another season. Barring a change, McCarthy is expected to remain the Vikings' future at the quarterback position, but since he has spent the entire season on injured reserve and rehabbing, he has not been able to practice in full. When he returns for his sophomore season, he will practically be a rookie again because of the injury, and the Vikings might want Darnold around as they make that transition.
For now, Darnold will stay zoned in on the Vikings' current season and upcoming games. If he can lead Minnesota on a deep playoff—or even Super Bowl run—it will make it all the more difficult for the Vikings to let him walk this offseason.