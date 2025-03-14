Sam Darnold Receives Motivational Message From Seahawks Fan Dwight Schrute
Bears. Beets. Seattle Seahawks.
Fan of workplace comedy The Office and newly minted Seattle Seahawks quarterback Sam Darnold has received a special message from none other than Rainn Wilson, also known as TV's most esoteric Battlestar Galactica nerd Dwight Schrute.
On Friday, Seattle's social media team shared a video of Darnold watching a video message sent by Wilson, who is from the area and is also a massive Seahawks fan.
"Sam. Greetings," Wilson began the clip, in a cadence and timbre reminiscent of Schrute. "I think you know who this is. Welcome to the Hawks! Oh my god, it's going to be epic. You and [Jaxon Smith-Njigba] getting jiggy with it. Welcome aboard. The 12s are gonna love you. Don't be an idiot!" he concluded.
After the fact, Darnold said that "don't be an idiot" might be some of the best advice he's gotten from anyone.
"The Dwight Schrute. Rainn making it rain out here," Darnold mused. "He's one of my favorite characters of any television show, one of my favorite actors, as well. Shoutout Rainn Wilson, that was awesome."
Watch that below: