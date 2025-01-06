Sam Darnold's Red Zone Struggles vs. Lions Left NFL Fans Perplexed
Sam Darnold is not having a good night.
In Sunday night's huge matchup between the Minnesota Vikings and Detroit Lions, Darnold struggled mightily in the first two-plus quarters, specifically in the red zone.
The Vikings got inside Detroit's 20-yard line four times and only managed to come away with six points on two field goals. Minnesota turned the ball over on downs twice inside the 10-yard line. On those two series, Darnold missed open receivers on multiple occasions. On those four red zone trips, he was 2-of-11 for eight yards and twice threw incomplete passes on fourth down.
Fans noticed how much the Pro Bowl quarterback was struggling and took to social media to express their shock and dismay.
Midway through the third quarter the Lions lead the Vikings 10-9. The team that comes out on top will win the NFC North and earn the No. 1 seed in the NFC.
Minnesota has to hope Darnold can turn it around.