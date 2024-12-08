Sam Darnold Stat Line Gets Huge Boost From Falcons’ DB’s Consistency Losing Receivers
The Minnesota Vikings beat the Atlanta Falcons 42-21 in Week 14. Kirk Cousins threw two interceptions and zero touchdown passes in his return to Minnesota while Sam Darnold, the quarterback who replaced him after six seasons with the Vikings, was nearly flawless.
Darnold completed 22 of 28 passes for 347 yards and threw five touchdown passes. Jordan Addison caught three of those and Justin Jefferson caught the other two as the teammates staked their claim as the best receiving duo in the NFL.
Of course they were helped by a hapless Falcons' defense that had trouble staying anywhere near them throughout the game. On two separate occasions Darnold hooked up with one of his recievers for a long touchdown pass where at least one Falcons' defender got completely lost.
Late in the first quarter Darnold badly underthrew Jordan Addison, who had to changed direction and wait for the ball. When he stopped the defender flew right by him.
Then in the third quarter Darnold threw a long pass to Jefferson where a defensive back bit on a fake, ran the wrong way and fell down as he turned back towards a wide open Jefferson. JJ caught the ball and ran into the end zone.
Here's what happened.
Just a brutal couple plays—although the Falcons defense didn’t look much better on most of Darnold's other passes either.