Samson Nacua, Brother of Puka Nacua, Released By Saints After Strong Preseason
Samson Nacua left a strong impression on New Orleans Saints fans during the preseason, but it wasn't enough to stick around on the team's 53-man roster. The Saints opted to release Nacua on Tuesday amid the organization's initial roster cuts.
Nacua, the older brother of Los Angeles Rams breakout star wide receiver Puka Nacua, latched on with New Orleans after spending the 2023 season in the USFL, playing for the Michigan Panthers.
He'd previously spent time with the Indianapolis Colts in 2022, who signed him as an undrafted free agent out of BYU. He played four college seasons for the Utah Utes from 2017 to '20 before transferring to BYU where he caught 21 receptions for 329 yards and three touchdowns in '21.
He dazzled during the preseason, particularly as a return specialist. Nacua came just a few yards shy of one of the most electric returns of the preseason when he ran back a missed field goal 106 yards before being pushed out of bounds at the opposing three yard line.
Nacua caught two passes on six targets for 19 yards during the preseason, but ultimately found himself on the outside looking in after New Orleans trimmed down its roster on Tuesday.