Saquon Barkley Had NFL World In Awe With His Incredible TD Run vs. Commanders
After it took the Washington Commanders a 17-play, eight-minute drive to score the first three points of the NFC championship game, the Philadelphia Eagles answered with just one rep.
On Philly's first play from scrimmage on Sunday afternoon, running back Saquon Barkley took a pitch from quarterback Jalen Hurts and broke a few tackles before scampering 60 yards for a touchdown.
Take a look at the incredible play:
The NFL world couldn't believe it. Here's a look at some of the best reactions from social media:
Barkley's long run gave Philadelphia a 7-3 lead over Washington. His next carry—from the four-yard line—extended said lead, with the Eagles up 14-3 late in the first quarter.
Whoever comes out victorious in this one at Lincoln Financial Field will take on the winner of Bills-Chiefs in Super Bowl LIX.