Saquon Barkley Called Game vs. Rams With Dagger 78-Yard TD Run

Ryan Phillips

Saquon Barkley broke free for a 78-yard touchdown during the Eagles' divisional round matchup with the Rams.
Saquon Barkley broke free for a 78-yard touchdown during the Eagles' divisional round matchup with the Rams.
Saquon Barkley did it again and all but earned the Philadelphia Eagles a spot in the NFC Championship Game.

After busting through for a 62-yard touchdown in the first quarter of Philadelphia's divisional round matchup with the Los Angeles Rams, he had another long touchdown to all but close out the proceedings.

With 4:36 remaining in the game and leading 22-15, the Eagles faced first-and-10 from their 22-yard line. Barkley took the ball off the left guard, broke through the line and took off, running free for a 78-yard touchdown.

That was his second touchdown run of 60-plus yards of the game, and his sixth of the season, which is an NFL record.

Barkley finished the game with 205 yards and two touchdowns on 26 carries, while adding four catches for 27 yards. He finished the regular season with 2,005 yards and 13 touchdowns, in addition to 33 catches for 278 yards and two touchdowns.

He is continuing his remarkable year in the playoffs.

Ryan Phillips
RYAN PHILLIPS

Ryan Phillips is a senior writer on the Breaking and Trending News team at Sports Illustrated. He has worked in digital media since 2009, spending eight years at The Big Lead before joining SI in 2024. Phillips also co-hosts The Assembly Call Podcast about Indiana Hoosiers basketball and previously worked at Bleacher Report. He is a proud San Diego native and a graduate of Indiana University’s journalism program.

