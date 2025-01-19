Saquon Barkley Called Game vs. Rams With Dagger 78-Yard TD Run
Saquon Barkley did it again and all but earned the Philadelphia Eagles a spot in the NFC Championship Game.
After busting through for a 62-yard touchdown in the first quarter of Philadelphia's divisional round matchup with the Los Angeles Rams, he had another long touchdown to all but close out the proceedings.
With 4:36 remaining in the game and leading 22-15, the Eagles faced first-and-10 from their 22-yard line. Barkley took the ball off the left guard, broke through the line and took off, running free for a 78-yard touchdown.
That was his second touchdown run of 60-plus yards of the game, and his sixth of the season, which is an NFL record.
Barkley finished the game with 205 yards and two touchdowns on 26 carries, while adding four catches for 27 yards. He finished the regular season with 2,005 yards and 13 touchdowns, in addition to 33 catches for 278 yards and two touchdowns.
He is continuing his remarkable year in the playoffs.