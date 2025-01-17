Saquon Barkley Is Calling in an Expert to Help Prep for Potential Snow Game
The Philadelphia Eagles are preparing for more than just Matthew Stafford and company as they get ready to host the Los Angeles Rams at Lincoln Financial Field on Sunday with a spot in the NFC championship on the line. They’re also preparing for snow.
Forecasts heading into the weekend show that some wintry weather could be in the mix for the game, and depending on its severity, it could have a pretty big effect on the respective game plans of both teams.
Running back Saquon Barkley is taking every step necessary to be sure he’s ready to play through the snow, telling reporters on Friday that he planned to call up former Eagles running back LeSean McCoy for tips before kickoff.
“Watching Shady, his highlights, probably one of his most memorable games. He had another one in Buffalo too, where he played in a snow game,” Barkley said. “I’m definitely going to call Shady just in case we do get some snow and see what he did. It don’t make sense how he was able to cut in that snow. You could just see he was on a whole different level.”
LeSean McCoy, known as “Shady” in Eagles lore, had some of his biggest games in the snow. In Dec. 2013, McCoy led Philadelphia to a 28-point fourth quarter and a 34–20 comeback win over the Detroit Lions at a snow-covered Lincoln Financial Field—going for 217 yards and two scores, with both touchdowns coming on runs of 40+ yards.
McCoy kept the snow magic going with the Buffalo Bills later in his career, rushing for 156 yards and the game-winning touchdown in overtime in a Dec. 2017 matchup against the Indianapolis Colts.
While we still don’t know just how much weather the Eagles will have to play through on Sunday, it’s clear that Barkley is calling up the right guy for help in his preparation.