Eagles' Jordan Mailata Makes His Stance on Snow Games Crystal Clear
The Philadelphia Eagles could be in for a snow day when they host the Los Angeles Rams at Lincoln Financial Field on Sunday.
As of Thursday night, Philadelphia weather forecasts are calling for a high of 33 degrees, low of 16 degrees, and the possibility of snow.
Kickoff between the Eagles and Rams is scheduled for 3 p.m. ET, and should be early enough to miss the worst of the winter weather, but this far out from the game, you never know how the weather will develop over the next few days.
Eagles left tackle Jordan Mailata knows that his team will be ready for anything, but just because he is ready doesn’t mean he has to be happy about it.
Speaking with reporters on Thursday, Mailata openly shared his disdain for the cold.
“It’s miserable. It’s miserable. I am not going to lie,” Mailata said, earning laughs from the media. “But that’s one of the advantages of playing at home. You’ve got to get used to this weather. For it to be very consistent weather, it’s good for us. But it’s whoever shows up on Sunday.”
The Eagles famously hosted the Detroit Lions in 2013 in a game dubbed the “Snow Bowl,” with whiteout conditions throughout regulation. LeSean McCoy ran 217 yards and two touchdowns in a 34-20 victory.
There’s little chance of the forecast getting that bad before kickoff, but the Eagles are hoping that whatever weather comes, it will help them to a win, and a spot in the NFC championship.