Saquon Barkley Continued to Torment Rams With Massive Performance in Divisional Round Win
Saquon Barkley loves playing the Los Angeles Rams.
On Sunday, in the Philadelphia Eagles' 28-22 win over Los Angeles in the divisional round, Barkley dominated the Rams for the second time this season.
Barkley carried the ball 26 times for 205 yards with two touchdowns and added four catches for 27 yards. His two touchdowns were from 62 and 78 yards out, which helped him make some NFL history.
Back on Nov. 24, Barkley ran for 255 yards and two touchdowns on 26 carries against the Rams. That's an average of 9.8 yards per carry, and he added 47 yards on four receptions. In that 37-20 win, Barkley had touchdowns of 70 and 72 yards.
After Sunday, Barkley is the first player in NFL history to have four rushing touchdowns of 60-plus yards against a single opponent in his career. He did it in two games in one season.
Overall this season against the Rams, Barkley rushed for 460 yards and four touchdowns on 52 carries. That's 8.8 yards per carry. For good measure, he added eight catches for 74 yards. That's 534 total yards in four games.
Barkley and the Eagles are on to the NFC championship game after one of the best individual performances is NFL playoff history. Unfortunately for him, they won't face the Rams again this year.