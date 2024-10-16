Saquon Barkley Shares Expectations for Reception From Giants Fans in Return
Saquon Barkley will return to MetLife Stadium on Sunday, this time in a Philadelphia Eagles jersey to play against the New York Giants.
Barkley signed a three-year deal with the Eagles after spending six seasons with the Giants. It's likely the Giants fans will have something to say to Barkley when he appears on the field on Sunday. Barkley, though, thinks he'll receive a warm reception.
"I don't expect a great reaction. I don't expect to be booed," Barkley told ESPN. "I look at it like this: The Philadelphia Eagles and New York Football Giants probably played in over 200 games. This rivalry was there before me, and it's going to be there after me.
This response echoed one Barkley gave last week.
"Maybe I'm naive, but I think it's over. That chapter's closed," Barkley said. "I truly don't care no more, and I'm pretty sure fans don't care no more."
It'll be interesting to see what kind of reaction Barkley does get from the fans when he steps on the field.
Giants fans aren't solely upset with Barkley for him leaving to an NFC East rival team, though. Fans questioned why owner John Mara and general manager Joe Schoen were able to let Barkley go, even though a clip from the Giants' season of HBO's Hard Knocks went viral of them saying it would be difficult for them to send their "most popular player we have by far" to the Eagles.
Barkley has since admitted that he regretted the way he said goodbye to Giants fans, that he did it too quickly and wanted to have a more heartfelt message.