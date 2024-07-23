Saquon Barkley Chuckles at Giants Fans' Nickname for Him After Joining Eagles
Saquon Barkley had to give it to New York Giants fans for their wit.
The longtime Giants running back left the franchise to join the Philadelphia Eagles this offseason and the backlash from his former team's fans was swift and brutal. A lot of nasty things were said about the man who spent six years in a Giants' uniform, but there was one nickname that even he had to laugh about.
During an appearance on the Scoop City podcast with Dianna Russini, Barkley revealed that he laughed when fans dubbed him "Snake-quon."
"Snake-quon, I said that one's hilarious," Barkley said "... I love life, like I can laugh at stuff."
The Eagles gave Barkley a three-year, $37.75 million deal this offseason and he jumped at it. The deal came after years of haggling with the Giants over a long-term deal led to nothing. Philadelphia is also in win-now mode, which had to be appealing after the Giants went 34-64-1 during his time with the team.
In 2022, Barkley rushed for 1,312 yards and 10 touchdowns, while adding 57 receptions for 338 yards. He averaged 4.4 yards per carry. In 2023, he had 962 rushing yards and six touchdowns on 247 carries and added 41 receptions for 280 yards and four more scores.
He had two solid seasons in a row and cashed in, when the Giants had refused to lock him up. Fans should blame the team's front office for wasting that chance.