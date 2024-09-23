Saquon Barkley Hypes Up Giants' Malik Nabers With Special Message After Big Game
Saquon Barkley is no longer with the New York Giants, but it seems as if he's still wishing players on the team well—and that extends to players he was never teammates with.
After the Giants picked up their first win of the season, Barkley took to Twitter to salute New York's rookie sensation, Malik Nabers.
Barkley was clearly impressed with Nabers, who is off to a historic start to his career in the NFL. After the rookie connected with Daniel Jones for two touchdown grabs during the win over the Cleveland Browns, Barkley was fired up for his division rival.
"Ya gonna hate on it… but idc!!! He’s LIKE THAT!!" wrote Barkley on X, responding to a video from the Giants' account in which Nabers was celebrating the team's first win.
Despite joining the Giants' most hated rivals during the offseason, Barkley made clear just how impressed he was with New York's superstar rookie receiver, seemingly aware of the negativity that his praise may elicit from fans of both teams.
Barkley enjoyed a big game of his own as his Philadelphia Eagles secured their second win of the year. He racked up 147 yards on the ground and scored a pair of rushing touchdowns.
Nabers caught two touchdowns and hauled in eight passes during the Giants' victory, earning praise from Barkley in the aftermath.