Saquon Barkley Made Special Eagles History in Week 14 Win Over Panthers

The crowd was fired up for the RB right after.

Brigid Kennedy

Philadelphia Eagles running back Saquon Barkley vs. Carolina Panthers on Dec 8, 2024.
Philadelphia Eagles running back Saquon Barkley vs. Carolina Panthers on Dec 8, 2024. / Bill Streicher-Imagn Images
Saquon Barkley was already having a banner year, but things got even better for the Philadelphia Eagles running back on Sunday, when he officially broke his franchise's single-season rushing record. Going into the game vs. the Carolina Panthers, the former Penn State star was 109 yards away from surpassing the previous franchise record-holder: LeSean McCoy, who ran for 1,607 yards in 2013.

The big moment finally happened about halfway through the fourth quarter. Barkley ran for roughly nine yards and voila, the record was his. The running back was clearly cheesing, and reports say the crowd was chanting "M-V-P!" around him.

Watch the moment below:

Barkley ran for a total of 124 yards on Sunday, bringing his 2024 total to 1,499. The current NFL-wise single-season rushing record is 2,105 yards, set by former NFL running back Eric Dickerson in 1984.

McCoy posted a "super special shoutout" to Barkley on social media on Sunday, congratulating him for the achievement. "26, a lot of love coming from two-five. Now go get that other record," he said, alluding to Dickerson's stat.

The Eagles will take on the Pittsburgh Steelers at Lincoln Financial Field next week at 4:25 p.m. ET.

Brigid Kennedy
BRIGID KENNEDY

Brigid Kennedy is a breaking/trending news writer at Sports Illustrated and a proud graduate of Syracuse University's S.I. Newhouse School of Public Communications. She previously covered political news, sporting news, and culture at TheWeek.com before moving to Livingetc, an interior design magazine. Offline, she enjoys going to the movies, reading, and watching the Steelers.

