Saquon Barkley Made Special Eagles History in Week 14 Win Over Panthers
Saquon Barkley was already having a banner year, but things got even better for the Philadelphia Eagles running back on Sunday, when he officially broke his franchise's single-season rushing record. Going into the game vs. the Carolina Panthers, the former Penn State star was 109 yards away from surpassing the previous franchise record-holder: LeSean McCoy, who ran for 1,607 yards in 2013.
The big moment finally happened about halfway through the fourth quarter. Barkley ran for roughly nine yards and voila, the record was his. The running back was clearly cheesing, and reports say the crowd was chanting "M-V-P!" around him.
Watch the moment below:
Barkley ran for a total of 124 yards on Sunday, bringing his 2024 total to 1,499. The current NFL-wise single-season rushing record is 2,105 yards, set by former NFL running back Eric Dickerson in 1984.
McCoy posted a "super special shoutout" to Barkley on social media on Sunday, congratulating him for the achievement. "26, a lot of love coming from two-five. Now go get that other record," he said, alluding to Dickerson's stat.
The Eagles will take on the Pittsburgh Steelers at Lincoln Financial Field next week at 4:25 p.m. ET.