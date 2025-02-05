Saquon Barkley, Nick Sirianni Had Two-Word Message on Eagles-Chiefs Super Bowl Rematch
The Philadelphia Eagles are set to take on the Kansas City Chiefs in the Super Bowl for the second time in three years. Ahead of the rematch, two of Philly's biggest stars have a simple, two-word message:
"Unfinished business," they relayed through ESPN's Sal Paolantonio.
"Specifically, Saquon Barkley," SalPal continued during his Wednesday morning hit on Get Up! "I talked to him one-on-one... He told me, 'During the year... I [wanted] to rewrite my story. But it's not only about going to the Super Bowl, it's about winning the Super Bowl.' And Nick Sirianni remembers all too well. Super Bowl LVII. They didn't get the job done, fell short by three points, and he has stressed the fact that they have gotta get it done this time and keep to their core values in this football game: Tough. Details. Together."
Philly led 27-21 heading into the fourth quarter of Super Bowl LVII before Kansas City outscored them 17-8 in the final frame to come away with the victory.
Sunday's long-awaited rematch is set to kick off off at 6:30 p.m. EST from New Orleans' Caesars Superdome.