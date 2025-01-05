Saquon Barkley Pays Sweet Tribute to Eagles O-Line With Special Pre-Game Shirt
Although he won't be playing in the Eagles' season finale on Sunday, running back Saquon Barkley is in attendance at Lincoln Financial Field—and he's rocking a sweet t-shirt during warmups.
Barkley is wearing a shirt that reads "2K Sa" on the front after becoming just the ninth player in NFL history to rush for 2,000 yards in a season last week. The best part, though? It features caricatures of all of Philly's offensive linemen as well—with the saying "How 'bout them boys up front" on the back.
Just 101 yards away from Eric Dickerson's single-season rushing yards record, Barkley told head coach Nick Sirianni this week that he'd like to play on Sunday and break it—but ultimately understands that he and the team have "a bigger goal in mind anyway."
The 27-year-old signed a three-year, $37.5 million contract with the Eagles this offseason after spending his first six seasons with the Giants. Officially inactive for Week 18, he'll finish his first year in Philly with 2,005 yards and 13 touchdowns on 345 carries (5.8 YPC) across 16 games.
Not too shabby.