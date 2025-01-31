Saquon Barkley Admits He Rooted Against Eagles in Super Bowl LVII vs. Chiefs
As he prepares to play in the first Super Bowl of his career, rest assured Philadelphia Eagles fans, Saquon Barkley bleeds green.
But that wasn't always the case.
Speaking to the media on Thursday, Barkley, a former member of the New York Giants, admitted he was rooting against Philadelphia in Super Bowl LVII against the Kansas City Chiefs two years ago.
"Of course I was rooting against them," Barkley said. "They knocked us out of the playoffs at that time. So yeah, there was no part of me that wanted the Eagles to win."
"But it's funny to look back on it now ... During that time, during the week of the Super Bowl ... Now being here with a lot of the guys that were part of that team."
The Eagles defeated the Giants 38-35 in the divisional round of the playoffs that season, then easily dispatched the San Francisco 49ers in the NFC championship game before eventually losing to the Chiefs in the Super Bowl, a game in which Philadelphia carried a 10-point lead into the locker room at halftime. The disappointment of the loss stung Eagles players, coaches and the fanbase.
And even though Barkley was likely happy at the time, he said that, after having developed close friendships with his Eagles teammates this season, he is as motivated to win a Super Bowl ring for those players who were on the losing end in 2023 as he is for himself.
"I think even though I wasn't part of that team ... When you're able to develop a friendship and relationship with these guys and be able to go to war with each other, it felt like I was," Barkley said. "I wasn't there but I can feel in my own body and myself how it felt for them to see the confetti fall in the wrong color. And having to walk out.
"Definitely don't want to be a part of that. That's definitely something that drives us ... For those guys that have been a part of it but also just wanting to get the job done. And knowing how it is for those guys, how it felt ... Doing everything I can in my possible ability to make sure that doesn't happen."
Super Bowl LIX kicks off on Feb. 9 at 6:30 p.m. ET.