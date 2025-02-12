Saquon Barkley Sets Record Straight on Narratives About Eagles Fans
The Philadelphia Eagles fan base carries a notorious reputation around the NFL. Eagles fans have previously been ranked as the "meanest" and "rudest" fan base by several lists and rankings over the years, but star running back Saquon Barkley believes this description is not fully accurate.
Barkley, who played for the rival New York Giants before joining the Eagles, believes that most don't see how "loving" Eagles fans can be.
"I saw there was a young gentleman in a wheelchair and Philly fans had him in the wheelchair, and he's crowd surfing," Barkley said on The Howard Stern Show. "You don't see that side of Philly fans a lot. The loving side. So definitely gotta shout out to them. They don't really mob you, but it's love here. I tell you what, it is love here. You walk in and you get some dinner, your dinner might be paid for majority of time. It might be paid for, especially, you know, the type of season that we had. You are walking out ... you're gonna get the Go Birds' chant, whether you're at dinner, on a golf course. And it's just, they just shower you with love."
Barkley also noted that the fans have treated him and his family great since signing with the team last offseason.
"And it's been pretty cool for me and my family 'cause of how things ended in New York, there was always love and support there, but things didn't end off on a great note," Barkley said. "To be able to come here and just the way how they've taken me in and my family in, and my daughter is the star here. They love my little daughter. So it’s been pretty cool."
With Barkley helping the Eagles win another Super Bowl and now shouting out the fan base, he likely will only endear himself to Philadelphia even more.